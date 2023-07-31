Hedin Automotive snaps up Stephen James Group in UK expansion move

Hedin Automotive has struck a deal to buy the Stephen James Group, it was announced this afternoon.

It’ll see the Hedin Mobility Group subsidiary add the BMW and Mini retailer’s new and used car sales outfits along with various aftermarket operations to its UK brand portfolio.

Stephen James employs some 400 people across five BMW sites and three Mini showrooms within the Greater London area, selling more than 6,000 new and used cars a year.

In its announcement, the Swedish organisation said the move – for an undisclosed sum – would strengthen Hedin’s position in the UK, which is Europe’s second-biggest car market.

By adding the Stephen James operations, Hedin Mobility Group will bolster its position as one of Europe’s largest retailers of BMW and Mini.

The news follows Hedin’s purchase of four Mercedes-Benz dealerships in London in May plus its announcement last month that it was looking to raise some £110m for future acquisitions.

Assuming the agreement to buy all the Stephen James Alliance shares wins approval from regulators, the transaction is expected to be completed in August.

Hedin said its group will then represent BMW and Mini at more than 65 sales points in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Netherlands, as well as the UK, after its acquisition of Dutch BMW and Mini dealer group Renova this month.

Anders Hedin, founder and CEO of Hedin Mobility Group, said today: ‘We are enthusiastic for the opportunity to welcome the Stephen James Group into the Hedin family.

‘This acquisition marks another significant step in our growth strategy and strengthens our commitment to providing outstanding experiences to customers in the UK.

‘We admire the reputation and expertise that Stephen James has cultivated over the years, and we look forward to leveraging their strengths to grow our group’s BMW business and to continue creating value for customers and employees.’

Richard Ennis, group managing director of Stephen James Group, said: ‘We are thrilled to join forces with Hedin Mobility Group.

‘Their international presence, industry expertise and customer-centric approach align closely with our own values.

‘This new chapter presents exciting opportunities for our employees and customers alike.

‘With the backing of Hedin Mobility Group’s pan-European operations, we are undoubtably well placed to drive innovation and change whilst continuing to put the customer and employee experience right at the heart of everything we do.’

Main image via Hedin Mobility Group news and media site