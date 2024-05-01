New platform for dealers aiming to sell more cars provides free cutting-edge tools

With over 50,000 lines of code and more than 10,000 hours of development, MotorSales.ai provides a first-of-its-kind app store that levels the playing field for independents, who have historically been sidelined by solutions catering to larger conglomerates.

James Smith, innovation director at MotorSales.ai, said: ‘In the rapidly evolving automotive market, leveraging technology is no longer an option but a necessity.

‘Our platform is built from the ground up to empower independents. We’re not just offering tools; we’re crafting bespoke solutions that celebrate and amplify the distinctiveness of independent dealers.’

With MotorSales.ai moving from its alpha to beta phase, the platform invites dealers to join its waiting list for early access and enhance their sales capabilities by accessing a suite of powerful, free tools designed specifically for the unique needs of independent operators.

The platform features an array of tools including an integrated inquiry management system, seamless finance processes and sophisticated AI-driven advertising strategies to ensure vehicles reach the most relevant audiences.

This suite of resources aims to streamline operations, boost sales efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction without the added marketing costs.

AnyColourCar.com founder Jonathan Seaman, who has previously worked in senior positions for large car supermarkets, has already seen significant benefits from early access to the platform.

‘MotorSales.ai levels the playing field, providing us independents with the kind of technological firepower I would expect to be more exclusive to larger players.

‘Since using the platform, my finance proposals and contact rates have skyrocketed. It’s a game-changer.’

As MotorSales.ai moves into its beta phase, it is keen on receiving feedback from dealers to refine and perfect the platform, ensuring it meets the evolving demands of the modern car sales industry.

Independent dealers interested in joining the revolution can sign up for early access and be among the first to experience the future of car sales.

For more information or to join the waiting list, please visit MotorSales.ai’s website or contact us through [email protected] to arrange a system demonstration.

About MotorSales.ai

MotorSales.ai is a trading style of Auto Finance Technology Ltd (www.autofintech.co.uk) dedicated to advancing the automotive industry through technological innovation, offering cutting-edge solutions designed specifically for independent car dealerships in the UK.

Its mission is to empower these businesses with tools and strategies previously exclusive to larger players, thus democratising the digital landscape in car sales.

MotorSales.ai website: www.motorsales.ai.

Auto Finance Technology Ltd website: www.autofintech.co.uk.