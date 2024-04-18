Out now: Car Dealer 194 features Chery’s UK plans, making money from vans – and more!

The new edition of Car Dealer is available now – and it’s got plenty to help keep you in the loop about the automotive world.

Issue 194 is free to read and download – here’s a sample of what’s on offer…

Dashboard

Chinese manufacturer Chery has ambitious plans for the UK market. Car Dealer associate editor James Batchelor interviewed Victor Zhang, its UK country manager for Omoda and Jaecoo, to find out more.

We also have a two-page spread featuring some of the biggest automotive news stories.

Car Dealer Power 2024

There’s less than a month to go now to get your entries in for this year’s Car Dealer Power.

They’ve been pouring in from dealers eager to take advantage of this golden opportunity to name the top suppliers and manufacturers. How can you vote? It’s all explained in the magazine.

The survey link will be open until Friday, May 17, with the awards being revealed in a special video on our website on Wednesday, June 26, so don’t delay and vote today – it only takes a few minutes!

Features



Craig Cheetham examines what could be a nice little earner for dealers looking for extra income, plus our selection of the coolest products around returns.

Forecourt

We have three road tests for you in issue 194, with James Batchelor and Jack Evans giving their considered opinions of the new supermini from Suzuki, an electric version of Renault’s Scenic, plus Toyota’s updated hybrid hatch.

Columns

James Batchelor has a theory as to why manufacturers are digging out previously used names – despite their unfortunate pedigree in some cases

Meanwhile, our mystery used car dealer Big Mike reflects humorously on how life has changed at the auction houses

Round-ups

The four-page News Digest carries summaries of some of the biggest stories from the automotive industry. To read them in full, all you have to do is click on the boxes. Magic!

There are business and supplier updates as well, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott reckons the prospects for the used car sector are very positive for the rest of 2024.

This is just a sample of what’s in the 46 pages of issue 194 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

For a quick video on how simple it is to read Car Dealer online, click below:

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

