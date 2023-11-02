How much profit do car dealers make? Car Dealer Top 100 2023 list in full

The Car Dealer Top 100 list of the most profitable car dealers in the UK – sponsored by Heycar – and compiled by UHY Hacker Young is revealed below.

The list ranks franchised and non-franchised dealers by EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) profit.

EBITDA is used as it’s the fairest way to compare car dealers like for like and shows the cash generation of the businesses.

Data from car dealers’ 2022 accounts were used to compile the list and independent and franchised dealers are included.

The full list is below and a video looking at the results in detail with Ian McMahon from UHY Hacker Young is at the top of this story.