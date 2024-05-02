Pininfarina teams up with Warner Brothers for Batman-inspired hypercars

Legendary car designer Pininfarina has teamed up with Warner Brothers to create two hypercars inspired by one of the world’s most famous superheroes.

The firm has worked alongside Wayne Enterprises – a luxury brand created by Warner Brothers – to build the Dark Night and Gotham models.

The pair of bespoke hypercars have been inspired by DC’s Bruce Wayne, the civilian persona of the superhero Batman, and feature several nods to the Caped Crusader.

Both cars are powered by a 120kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to four electric motors that produce 1,926bhp and can do 0-60mph in less than two seconds.

The Dark Knight model features black Alcantara and black leather upholstery, with a unique black and gold dual-tone stitch contrast. On the exterior, it features ceramic-polished alloys, Nero Profondo gloss paint and a Nero Torino finished roof.

The Gotham incorporates tan leather and stitching as well as bespoke quilting. On the outside, the car features 20-inch front alloy wheels and 21-inch on the rear as well as Argento Vittorio gloss paint and Nero Torino paint for the roof.

The brand’s ‘F’ logo is also back-lit and made of brushed and polished aluminium.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina said: ‘Designing an all-electric hypercar inspired by Bruce Wayne is a dream assignment for our team, giving them creative freedom to place themselves into the imagination of someone as iconic as Bruce Wayne.

‘These two exclusive specifications for our two hypercars represent the ultimate vehicles for the man behind the most famous mask in the world.’

Pininfarina has not announced how much the two cars will cost but they are expected to eclipse the £2m outlay required for a standard Pininfarina Battista.