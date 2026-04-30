Big Motoring World refuses to rule out swoop on more former CarShop sites

Big Motoring World says it is ‘continuing to evaluate opportunities to expand’ amid rumours it could be set to pounce on at least one more former CarShop site.

A senior source from within the used car supermarket group has told Car Dealer that the firm has agreed to a lease deal that would see it open a new location on the site of Sytner Select Warrington.

The same insider indicated that a deal could also be on the table for Sytner Select Bristol, although officially the firm remains tight-lipped.

Both the Warrington and Bristol locations were previously home to CarShop sites, before Sytner axed the brand back in 2024. Big Motoring World later took over former three former CarShop sites in Norwich, Sheffield and Camberley.

When approached by Car Dealer for comment, Big Motoring World refused to rule out a move for the sites.

A spokesman said: ‘As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Big Motoring World continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its reach in key locations across the UK.

‘We are not in a position to announce any new site openings at this time.’

Big Motoring World’s previous deal with CarShop proved controversial, with executives accused of withholding information from ousted founder Peter Waddell.

The High Court heard in March that Waddell was not fully informed during negotiations, amid concerns around how he might exploit sensitive information.

Current CEO Laurence Vaughan said the business feared the deal could be undermined if details were disclosed too early, meaning Waddell – Big Motoring World’s biggest shareholder – was kept ‘entirely in the dark’ about the deal.

Reacting to the latest potential deals, Waddell told Car Dealer that he disagreed with the move and accused investment group Freshstream of ‘taking control of my company’.

Car Dealer has contacted Sytner for comment.