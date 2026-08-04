BYD takes on Land Rover Defender with new Ti 7 as UK expansion continues

BYD has launched a new rival to the Land Rover Defender as the fast-growing Chinese brand continues to expand its UK range and give dealers another model to sell.

The new Ti 7 plug-in hybrid SUV costs from £47,995 and becomes the latest addition to BYD’s rapidly growing line-up, with first customer deliveries expected in January 2027.

Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor and battery, the seven-seat SUV produces a combined 402bhp and can sprint from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds.

Despite its performance credentials, BYD claims the Ti 7 can also travel up to 74 miles on electric power alone.

The newcomer features rugged styling intended to appeal to buyers of traditional off-roaders, while standard equipment includes a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with media and navigation functions, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual wireless smartphone charging pads and even an in-car fridge.

Practicality is another key selling point, with seating for up to seven people and boot space ranging from 126 litres with all seats in place to 970 litres in five-seat mode and 1,830 litres with the second and third rows folded.

BYD says customers can pre-order the Ti 7 with a £500 deposit, which will be matched by a £500 contribution from the manufacturer now.

The Ti 7 arrives as BYD continues its remarkable expansion in Britain. The Chinese manufacturer recently announced it had surpassed 100,000 UK registrations just three years after launching in March 2023, with 37,995 of those cars registered in the first half of 2026 alone.

Over the same period, the brand has expanded its UK retail network from just five sites at launch to 143 dealerships, with more models – including the Dolphin G DM-i supermini, Shark pick-up and Ti 7 – already lined up as it continues its rapid growth in the UK market.