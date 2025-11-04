Chinese brands continue to grow awareness as customers become more open to change

Customer awareness of new Chinese car brands is continuing to improve, with more two thirds of buyers now open to switching to the fresh faces.

That is according to new data from Motors, which has been polling the views of 2,000 automotive shoppers in its latest Consumer Insight Panel.

The data found that a hefty 70% of buyers would consider purchasing a new or used vehicle from a new entrant carmaker – largely from China.

Drivers also appear more open minded to alternatively fuelled options, with 59% saying they would consider a hybrid and 57% an EV.

Experts say the findings highlight how much of a challenge the likes of BYD, Jaecoo and Omoda could pose to more established brands, as they continue to ramp up their presence in the UK.

Lucy Tugby, Marketing Director of Motors, said: ‘Our Consumer Insight Panel identifies just how strong the challenge to established marques is with most respondents saying they would consider buying from a new entrant car brand.

‘The findings suggest increasing openness among buyers, especially those aged 25-34, to try something new, rather than stick with an established marque. We believe this reflects competitive pricing, high levels of desirable tech and attractive styling.

‘For dealers this means many ICE owners, in their next buying cycle, will not just be weighing up the options of transitioning to a new or used hybrid or EV – but also to a new car brand.’

Elsewhere, the research found that around two-thirds (65%) of car buyers have heard of at least one of the new car manufacturers either currently on sale, or planning to come to the UK, up from 57% in May.

BYD came out on top when it came to prompted awareness, with 40% of buyers having heard of the carmaker which debuted in the UK in 2023.

The result placed the brand well clear of its nearest challengers – Jaecoo (21%), Chery (16%), Maxus (15%), and Omoda (14%).

Among the firms which still had lower brand awareness were Geely (13%), NIO (11%), GWM (11%), Xpeng (10%), Changan (10%), Aion (8%), Denza (7%), Haval (7%) and Leapmotor (7%).

The research found those most likely to have heard of at least one new brand was highest among men (73%) and 25-34 year-olds (79%).

Reacting to the findings, Tugby added: ‘Although BYD remains the most familiar new name among car buyers, the research identifies notable improvements for Jaecoo and Omoda as they ramp up their UK rollouts.’