Chorley Group sees losses deepen to over £1m as bosses admit to ‘disappointment’

Chorley Group has seen its losses deepen to over £1m after another ‘disappointing’ year for the car dealer.

Accounts recently filed via Companies House show that Bugle Inn Motor Company Limited – the retailer’s ultimate holding company – made a pre-tax loss of £1.09m in the 12 months to the end of last December.

The result sees the group slip further into the red, having previously lost £983,000 in its 2023 accounts.

Bosses say that despite being ‘disappointed with the overall profitability of the company’ they remain confident in the firm’s long-term approach.

They pointed to ‘over exposure in used electric vehicles’ and the ‘poor performance of a brand buy-back deal’ as reasons for the loss, which was also impacted by a number of external economic headwinds.

Meanwhile, firm reported a dip in turnover, with revenues slipping from £281.43m to 259.72m – which was still the second highest figure ever posted by the group.

Bosses were also ‘encouraged’ by a rise in net assets to £8.01m.

Reflecting on the year, managing director Adam Turner said: ‘The final trading result in 2024 was challenged by a significant negative impact caused in H1 2024 and the carry over of some trading impacts from CY2023.

‘The final trading performance was as a result of a significant loss and over exposure in used electric vehicles, poor performance of a brand buy-back deal, the delayed completion of three of the company’s expansion projects, causing significant disruption to the dealerships in question and the rising interest charges on both new and used inventory.’

Like the majority of dealers across the industry Chorley Group was hit by rising costs throughout the year.

The accounts show a small rise in staff costs to £13.38m, despite the average size of the workforce declining from 362 to 351.

At the same time, directors’ remunerations also rose from £361,000 to £462,000.

No ordinary dividends were paid and the directors did not recommend the payment of any final amount. Looking forward, the firm says the outlook for 2025 is appearing to be more positive, as it looks to build on its ‘core OEM relationships’

Turner added: ‘The end of 2024 saw the company confirm two key franchise openings for 2025 with the addition of two new premium partnership opportunities.

‘This expansion will enable the company to maximize costs and efficiencies at the two dealerships in question with partnership growth planned with both Hyundai and Nissan, two of the company’s core OEM relationships.

‘Whilst the board were disappointed with the overall profitability of the company, they remain confident that the continued investment in the company’s physical locations, franchise representation points and improved efficiencies and internal processes will lead to a successful execution of their plan to create a Chorley Group eco-system powered by the central functions.’

