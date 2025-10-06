Used Car Awards 2025 Nominations List: Is your business in the running for a top award?

Our Nominations List for the prestigious Used Car Awards 2025 is now complete – and here we reveal who will move to the next stage.

The nominations for the Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, is published below and contains the names of those who will go through to the mystery shopping phase.

Car Dealer’s mystery shopping team has already begun its work, so make sure your teams are on top form as our judges may call, email or even visit your dealership in person.

Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 24.

Ticket sales are open now.

Our judging panel – which includes event host and Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer – have trimmed down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations.

We look at Auto Trader and Google rankings, the number of reviews and even what your customers have said about you on these platforms and others.

The size of your business, the age, and your stock levels are all taken into consideration when the judges look at the nominees.

Anyone can nominate a business so if your name is on the list and comes as a surprise that’ll be because someone out there admires what you do!

The businesses on this list will now be mystery-shopped by our panel of experts before our judges draw up the awards Shortlist, which will be revealed on October 20.

Brewer said: ‘It’s been another fascinating year for the judging team as we look at the brilliant businesses put forward for our awards.

‘I’ve loved whittling them down to this Nominations List as it’s given me a chance to check out these dealers’ reviews – and my word there are some great ones out there.

‘The next step will be tough and I wish all those on the list the best of luck in the mystery shopping phase.’

Mystery shopping can happen remotely, on the phone or on a nominated firm’s website, or in person.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 24 at The Brewery in London.

It is highly advisable to book your table at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three-course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

Cazoo will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino. There will also be an invite-only after party sponsored by RAC.

Used Car Awards 2025 Nominations List

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors

Sean Kelly, Vines

William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva

Leigh McAvoy, LM Motor Company

Estelle Miller, EV Experts

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge

Craig Walker, Culloden Cars

Muhammad Yousaf, Carvender

ACC UK Ltd

Autorepair UK

Bowen’s Garage

Carite Service Centre

Greg Mitchell Motors

LM Motor Clinic

Redgate Lodge

Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Thame Cars

Top Car Services

Car360

Castle EV

Cleevely EV

Drive Green

Electric Cars UK

EV Experts

EV Hero

Go Green Autos

R Symons

The Electric Vehicle Company

Acklam Cars

Carbase

Carite

Greg Mitchell Motors

Henson Motor Group

London Motor Company (LMC Cars)

NK Motors

Paragon Cars

Saltmarine Cars

Solo Car Sales

Acklam Cars

Bowen’s Garage

Carvender

Culloden Cars

FOW Car Supermarket

Infinity Motors

Saltmarine Cars

Small Cars Direct

Thame Cars

Vanstar

ASK Motors

Car Planet

Club Class Cars

Dicksons of Inverness

Greenhous

Hilton Garage

MB Motors Ballymena

Motorparks

Ponko

Romans International

ASK Motors

Car Planet

Carbase

Carvender

FOW Car Supermarket

Frosts Cars

Greg Mitchell Motors

Infinity Motors

Pine Lodge Cars

Sutherland Automotive

Acklam Cars

Alexanders Prestige

Auto Sportiva

Hilton & Moss

Hot Hatches Ltd

Lumen Automotive

Romans International

Targa Florio Cars

Tom Hartley Jr

Top 555

Charlie Bullock, Burton Kia

Davie Cordner, FOW Manchester

Neil Delo, Sturgess of Leicester

Lee Ferguson, Pine Lodge Cars

Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors

Tom Kazzaz, JMV Cars

William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva

Eric Papa, Vanstar Wakefield

Jay Singh, ASK Motors

Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Alfie Adamson, NK Motors

Michael Ashman, Spencers Car Sales

Jordan Day, Carite

Philip Dorey, Revento Motors

Dom Lynn, Autopark UK

Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Tai Minnie, Bowen’s Garage

Harvey Richards, Crompton Way Motors

Megan Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Josh Williams, Pine Lodge Cars

Acklam Cars

Acorn Kia

Car Motion

County Garage Ford

Crompton Way Motors

David Spear Commercials

Infinity Motors

Redgate Lodge

Tracks Suzuki Exeter

Top 555

Acorn Kia

Bob Davies Car Sales

Car Quay

Crompton Way Motors

First4Car

FOW Manchester

Jubilee Automotive Group

HPL Motors

NMJ Motorhouse

Stratus Cars

Nominations list to follow

Anchor Vans

Atherton Vans

David Spear Commercial Vehicles

Hampshire Vans

JDM Automotive Carlisle

JL Vans

Norwich Van Centre

OnlyVans A12

Vanbase

Vanstar

Beechwood Autos

Car Planet

Carvender

Day’s Motor Group

Steven Eagell Group

Lexus

Lithia

Simpsons Motor Group

Sytner

TrustFord

No shortlist announced

Audi

BMW

Honda

Nissan

Skoda

Suzuki

Toyota

Renault

Vauxhall

Volkswagen

AWS Autos

Carscierge

Crawford Automobiles

DriveTime Specialist Cars

Greyhound Motors

NK Motors Long Eaton

Red House Auto

SVM Automotive

Trade Smart Car Sales

Warwickshire Prestige Cars

Autochoice Car Supermarket

Big Motoring World

Car Planet

Carbase

CarSupermarket.com

Cartime

Carvender

FOW Car Supermarket

Hilton Garage

HPL Motors

Bowen’s Garage

Crompton Way Motors

Culloden Cars

Durnford Motors

JMC Used Cars

Nolan Cars

Northover Cars

Ollie Anderson Car Sales

Small Cars Direct

Strenue

Carite

GKS of Ivybridge

Greg Mitchell Motors

JMV Cars

NMJ Motorhouse

Pine Lodge Cars

Plympton Car Centre

RS Car Sales

Saltmarine Cars

Tracks Suzuki Exeter

Bob Davies Car Sales

Browns Car Company

Car Quay

Car360

First4Car

Hilton Garage

Infinity Motors

MB Motors

NK Motors

Redgate Lodge

Arnold Clark

Greenhous

Group 1

Hendy

John Clark Motor Group

Snows

Steven Eagell

Swansway

TrustFord

Waylands

No nominations announced

No nominations announced