Used Car Awards 2025 Nominations List: Is your business in the running for a top award?

Our Nominations List for the prestigious Used Car Awards 2025 is now complete – and here we reveal who will move to the next stage.
The nominations for the Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, is published below and contains the names of those who will go through to the mystery shopping phase.
Car Dealer’s mystery shopping team has already begun its work, so make sure your teams are on top form as our judges may call, email or even visit your dealership in person.
Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 24.
Our judging panel – which includes event host and Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer – have trimmed down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations.
We look at Auto Trader and Google rankings, the number of reviews and even what your customers have said about you on these platforms and others.
The size of your business, the age, and your stock levels are all taken into consideration when the judges look at the nominees.
Anyone can nominate a business so if your name is on the list and comes as a surprise that’ll be because someone out there admires what you do!
The businesses on this list will now be mystery-shopped by our panel of experts before our judges draw up the awards Shortlist, which will be revealed on October 20.
Brewer said: ‘It’s been another fascinating year for the judging team as we look at the brilliant businesses put forward for our awards.
‘I’ve loved whittling them down to this Nominations List as it’s given me a chance to check out these dealers’ reviews – and my word there are some great ones out there.
‘The next step will be tough and I wish all those on the list the best of luck in the mystery shopping phase.’
Mystery shopping can happen remotely, on the phone or on a nominated firm’s website, or in person.
The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 24 at The Brewery in London.
It is highly advisable to book your table at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.
The event is black tie, includes a three-course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.
Cazoo will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino. There will also be an invite-only after party sponsored by RAC.
Used Car Awards 2025 Nominations List
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors
Sean Kelly, Vines
William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva
Leigh McAvoy, LM Motor Company
Estelle Miller, EV Experts
Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge
Craig Walker, Culloden Cars
Muhammad Yousaf, Carvender
ACC UK Ltd
Autorepair UK
Bowen’s Garage
Carite Service Centre
Greg Mitchell Motors
LM Motor Clinic
Redgate Lodge
Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Thame Cars
Top Car Services
Car360
Castle EV
Cleevely EV
Drive Green
Electric Cars UK
EV Experts
EV Hero
Go Green Autos
R Symons
The Electric Vehicle Company
Acklam Cars
Carbase
Carite
Greg Mitchell Motors
Henson Motor Group
London Motor Company (LMC Cars)
NK Motors
Paragon Cars
Saltmarine Cars
Solo Car Sales
Acklam Cars
Bowen’s Garage
Carvender
Culloden Cars
FOW Car Supermarket
Infinity Motors
Saltmarine Cars
Small Cars Direct
Thame Cars
Vanstar
ASK Motors
Car Planet
Club Class Cars
Dicksons of Inverness
Greenhous
Hilton Garage
MB Motors Ballymena
Motorparks
Ponko
Romans International
ASK Motors
Car Planet
Carbase
Carvender
FOW Car Supermarket
Frosts Cars
Greg Mitchell Motors
Infinity Motors
Pine Lodge Cars
Sutherland Automotive
Acklam Cars
Alexanders Prestige
Auto Sportiva
Hilton & Moss
Hot Hatches Ltd
Lumen Automotive
Romans International
Targa Florio Cars
Tom Hartley Jr
Top 555
Charlie Bullock, Burton Kia
Davie Cordner, FOW Manchester
Neil Delo, Sturgess of Leicester
Lee Ferguson, Pine Lodge Cars
Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors
Tom Kazzaz, JMV Cars
William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva
Eric Papa, Vanstar Wakefield
Jay Singh, ASK Motors
Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Alfie Adamson, NK Motors
Michael Ashman, Spencers Car Sales
Jordan Day, Carite
Philip Dorey, Revento Motors
Dom Lynn, Autopark UK
Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Tai Minnie, Bowen’s Garage
Harvey Richards, Crompton Way Motors
Megan Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Josh Williams, Pine Lodge Cars
Acklam Cars
Acorn Kia
Car Motion
County Garage Ford
Crompton Way Motors
David Spear Commercials
Infinity Motors
Redgate Lodge
Tracks Suzuki Exeter
Top 555
Acorn Kia
Bob Davies Car Sales
Car Quay
Crompton Way Motors
First4Car
FOW Manchester
Jubilee Automotive Group
HPL Motors
NMJ Motorhouse
Stratus Cars
Anchor Vans
Atherton Vans
David Spear Commercial Vehicles
Hampshire Vans
JDM Automotive Carlisle
JL Vans
Norwich Van Centre
OnlyVans A12
Vanbase
Vanstar
Beechwood Autos
Car Planet
Carvender
Day’s Motor Group
Steven Eagell Group
Lexus
Lithia
Simpsons Motor Group
Sytner
TrustFord
Audi
BMW
Honda
Nissan
Skoda
Suzuki
Toyota
Renault
Vauxhall
Volkswagen
AWS Autos
Carscierge
Crawford Automobiles
DriveTime Specialist Cars
Greyhound Motors
NK Motors Long Eaton
Red House Auto
SVM Automotive
Trade Smart Car Sales
Warwickshire Prestige Cars
Autochoice Car Supermarket
Big Motoring World
Car Planet
Carbase
CarSupermarket.com
Cartime
Carvender
FOW Car Supermarket
Hilton Garage
HPL Motors
Bowen’s Garage
Crompton Way Motors
Culloden Cars
Durnford Motors
JMC Used Cars
Nolan Cars
Northover Cars
Ollie Anderson Car Sales
Small Cars Direct
Strenue
Carite
GKS of Ivybridge
Greg Mitchell Motors
JMV Cars
NMJ Motorhouse
Pine Lodge Cars
Plympton Car Centre
RS Car Sales
Saltmarine Cars
Tracks Suzuki Exeter
Bob Davies Car Sales
Browns Car Company
Car Quay
Car360
First4Car
Hilton Garage
Infinity Motors
MB Motors
NK Motors
Redgate Lodge
Arnold Clark
Greenhous
Group 1
Hendy
John Clark Motor Group
Snows
Steven Eagell
Swansway
TrustFord
Waylands
