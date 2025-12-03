News

More models given top-tier £3,750 government Electric Car Grant subsidy

  • Renault’s 4 and 5, Alpine A290 and Mini Countryman now qualify for Band 1
  • This tier unlocks full £3,750 saving
  • It takes the number of Band 1 cars to eight

Time 1:32 pm, December 3, 2025

Renault’s 4 and 5, Alpine A290 and Mini Countryman have got a whole lot cheaper thanks to the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).

The R4 and A290 have been eligible for the lower £1,500 subsidy since August, but they, along with the 52kWh ‘Comfort Range’ versions of the Renault 5, now qualify for Band 1 status in the ECG, unlocking the £3,750 grant. Renault 5s fitted with the smaller 40kWh will continue with the £1,500 saving.

Prices for the R5 Comfort Range in mid-spec ‘Techno+’ trim will now start from £23,945, while the R4 will star from £23,445 in entry-level ‘Evolution+’ form. The Alpine A290 GT+ now starts from £30,245.

The change comes as Renault has had its Science Based Target (SBT) for sustainability approved, while newly updated R4, R5 and A290 cars now get their batteries from Renault’s Douai factory, which is powered by green electricity. These cars get a ‘+’ in their model names.

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault Group UK, said: ‘We are pleased to see that our focus on environmental accountability and investment in made-in-Europe battery manufacturing has been recognised by the awarding of the top-tier Electric Car Grant.

‘Since the grant was introduced we have seen momentum build in the market, and this decision will further boost the UK’s rising EV sales even further.’

To differentiate the latest line-up, R5+ versions will receive trim enhancements as standard. Techno+ versions will get a contrasting black roof, while Iconic Five+ and Roland Garros+ versions receive a Harman Kardon stereo.

R4+ versions will also receive trim enhancements as standard, with Evolution+ getting a new 18-inch steel wheel design, Techno+ versions getting a contrasting black roof, and Iconic+ versions will receive a Harman Kardon stereo.

Alpine has also take the opportunity to update the A290 range with trim enhancements and the addition of one-pedal driving. These refreshed cars also get ‘+’ badging.

The Mini Countryman Electric also gets access to the top-drawer £3,750 discount. It’s thought its eligibility for Band 1 is due to the car and batteries being produced at a single site in Leipzig, Germany.

The addition of the R4, R5, A290 and Countryman Electric takes the number of cars eligible for the full £3,750 saving to eight.

The addition of the new cars to Band 1 status follows chancellor Rachel Reeves confirming last week that the ECG would receive an additional £1.3bn in funding.

Which cars get £3,750 saving?

  • Alpine A290 (‘+’ models)
  • Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range
  • Ford E-Tourneo Courier
  • Ford Puma Gen-E
  • Nissan Leaf
  • Mini Countryman Electric
  • Renault 4 (‘+’ models)
  • Renault 5 (‘+’ models)

Which cars get the £1,500 saving?

  • Citroen e-C3, Citroen e-C3 Aircross and Citroen e-C3 Urban Range
  • Citroen e-C4 and Citroen e-C4 X
  • Citroen e-C5 Aircross
  • Citroen e-Berlingo
  • Citroen e-SpaceTourer
  • Cupra Born
  • DS DS3
  • DS N°4
  • Nissan Ariya
  • Nissan Micra
  • Peugeot E-208
  • Peugeot E-2008
  • Peugeot E-308
  • Peugeot E-408
  • Peugeot E-Rifter
  • Peugeot E-Traveller
  • Renault 5 (40kWh models)
  • Renault Megane
  • Renault Scenic
  • Skoda Elroq
  • Skoda Enyaq
  • Toyota Proace City Verso
  • Vauxhall Astra Electric
  • Vauxhall Combo Life Electric
  • Vauxhall Corsa Electric
  • Vauxhall Frontera Electric
  • Vauxhall Grandland Electric
  • Vauxhall Mokka Electric
  • Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric
  • Volkswagen ID.3
  • Volkswagen ID.4
  • Volkswagen ID.5

