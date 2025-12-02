Reports suggest JLR design boss Gerry McGovern has been ‘removed with immediate effect’

Jaguar Land Rover design chief Gerry McGovern is believed to have been removed from his post with immediate effect, according to sources working at the company.

The rumours were first published by Autocar and Autocar India, who were told that McGovern was ‘asked to leave the business on Monday’.

Autocar India reported sources that said the chief creative officer was ‘escorted off the premises’.

Car Dealer contacted Jaguar Land Rover who told us they currently have ‘no comment’.

This move comes only a week after a change in leadership at the firm, with PB Balaji who was formerly Tata’s chief financial officer taking over from Adrian Mardell as JLR CEO.

If the sources are correct, this brings to an end a career spanning more than two decades for McGovern at the British-based business.

He rejoined the company in 2004 and since then has been responsible for the reshaping of the company’s design, including the Range Rover’s position as the luxury car of choice.

Many of his designs have gone on to prove themselves as true sales successes for the brand and at dealerships.

However, the most recent design controversy came from Jaguar’s Type 00, which set tongues wagging about a very different direction for the historic brand.

The parting of McGovern and JLR would be almost a year to the day since the wraps were finally taken off that car.