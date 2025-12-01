Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025: Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year Winner

Renault walked off with Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year at Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025, fending off some serious competition.

While manufacturers naturally focus much of their attention on new metal, used cars remain absolutely vital to franchised dealer profitability.

This is why this award goes to the car maker that has the very best used car programme.

The French firm took top honours for its ‘Renew’ programme as it puts customer confidence first. It’s a scheme designed to make buying a used car feel every bit as secure as buying new.

Commenting on why Renault Group came out on top, Car Dealer editor-in-chief, James Baggott said: ‘The level of customer protection it offers is outstanding, and the company’s focus on promoting environmentally responsible ownership by extending the life of used cars is to be commended.’

Renault says Renew provides customers with ‘unmatched reassurance’, offering a minimum 12-month full-coverage warranty, 12 months RAC roadside assistance, MOT protection, key insurance, a 150-point mechanical and safety inspection, and a 30-day exchange or money-back guarantee.

Adam Wood, managing director and country head, Renault Group UK, said: ‘This award reflects not only the quality of the Renew programme in providing used car buyers with complete peace-of-mind, but also the commitment and professionalism of our retailer partners across the UK.

‘Delivering reassurance, transparency and support every day to our customers, our partners make Renew an intrinsic part of Renault’s brand promise.’

Taking Highly Commended awards for 2025 were Audi and last year’s winner, Skoda.