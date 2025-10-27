Central Car Auctions expands offering to dealers with new site in north of England

Central Car Auctions has grown its offering to dealers with the opening of a new site in the north of England.

The firm, which has been part of the wider Arnold Clark Group for the last three years, has began trading from a state-of-the-art new auction centre in Accrington.

Bosses say the location will serve the needs of independent and franchise dealers across Manchester, Leeds, Preston, Blackpool and the surrounding areas.

It is hoped that it will give retailers more choice of stock, easier access to cars and increased opportunities to sell unwanted vehicles.

Local dealers should also see a reduction in transport costs, with the next closest CCA site located two-and-a-half hours away in Newcastle.

The new site will hold sales every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am, with the first auction taking place tomorrow (Oct 28).

Dealers can also inspect stock, get the keys, and carry out their research for added peace of mind.

Confirming the news, Jason Miller, managing director at Central Car Auctions, said: ‘With thousands of vehicles going through our lanes each week, our goal has always been to give dealers across the UK the stock they need, while keeping the process as simple and cost-effective as possible.

‘Our new Accrington site continues that mission, offering convenience, choice and confidence for dealers in the north of England.’

Central Car Auctions was recently Highly Commended in the auction category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

The Arnold Clark-owned company received praise from car dealers for its trustworthiness, customer support, and ongoing innovation in the auction sector.