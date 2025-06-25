Central Car Auctions – Highly Commended Auctions 2025

Central Car Auctions has taken a Highly Commended award in the auction category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

The Arnold Clark-owned company received praise from car dealers for its trustworthiness, customer support, and ongoing innovation in the auction sector.

‘To be recognised by the Car Dealer Power Awards is a great validation of the work that we do,’ said Arnold Clark’s Ash O’Donohue. ‘A huge part of being an auction house is based on trust – and this recognition confirms that our customers believe in our services and value the quality stock we provide.’

O’Donohue said the award reflects the staff’s dedication to ensure every auction runs smoothly, whether physical or online.

‘We pride ourselves on delivering world-class customer service. This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and the strong relationships we’ve built with our customers.’

O’Donohue added: ‘These awards carry real weight because they give customers a platform to express genuine opinions.

‘They help highlight who’s really supporting dealers at ground level.’

It’s been a landmark year for Central Car Auctions.

Originally operating exclusively in Scotland, the business expanded into England with new sites in Stafford and Lingfield.

Alongside this physical growth, the launch of a new digital platform has enhanced the buying and selling experience, offering tools such as wish lists, stock alerts, and proxy bidding.

Looking ahead, Central Car Auctions is preparing for further growth.

‘We’re committed to expanding our physical presence and continuing to evolve our website to meet modern dealer needs. Customer feedback remains our north star, and we’ll keep listening, adapting, and delivering,’ concluded O’Donohue.