Big Motoring World confirms ‘small number’ of redundancies as workers say they’ve been left ‘in limbo’

Big Motoring World has been accused of leaving workers ‘in a state of limbo’ after a ‘small number of employees’ were put at risk of redundancy.

Multiple sources have contacted Car Dealer over recent days to complain about upcoming cuts to the used car supermarket’s Big Wants Your Car (BWYC) division.

Insiders say that just under 30 employees were told earlier this week that they could be losing their jobs, with a final decision expected at the end of the month.

Sources claim that workers will only be given a single days’ notice before being let go, and have hit out at how the process has been handled.

One worker told Car Dealer that bosses were ‘leading staff on’ and hit out at directors for ‘lacking clear communication and professionalism’.

He also called for ‘clearer communication, fair consultation, and proper support’ from those at the top of the group.

In response, Big Motoring World said that the job losses are a result of outsourcing vehicle transportation, as part of a drive to ‘streamline operational efficiency’.

The firm has also shut down claims that 30% of its workforce would be cut and said the consultation only impacted ‘a small number of employees’.

One insider, who did not wish to be named, told Car Dealer: ‘The way the recent staff cutbacks have been managed has caused significant uncertainty and distress among employees.

‘Unfortunately, 28 of my colleagues and I have now been informed that our positions are at risk, with very short notice provided, mostly in our BWYC division to save in costs.

‘Many of us feel that the process has lacked clear communication and professionalism, leaving staff in a state of limbo.

‘They are giving us one days’ notice at the end of the month and leading the staff on.

‘There appears to be confusion regarding whether these changes are genuine redundancies or part of a restructuring exercise involving agency workers.

‘This has raised concerns about transparency and fairness in how the situation has been handled.

‘We understand that the company may be facing challenges, but clearer communication, fair consultation, and proper support for affected staff would go a long way toward maintaining trust and morale.’

‘Foundations in place to achieve strong and sustainable growth’

The news comes after Big Motoring World suffered heavy losses in its latest accounts, with profits slipping by more than 1,000%.

Despite this, bosses say that the recent third quarter was the firm’s ‘most successful’ ever and insist that ‘foundations are in place to achieve strong and sustainable growth’.

CEO Laurence Vaughan also pledged that the company would ‘work with those impacted to explore all available options’.

He told Car Dealer: ‘Over the past year we have put the foundations in place to achieve strong and sustainable growth, and the quarter July to September 2025 was Big Motoring World’s most successful ever.

‘We look forward to building on this momentum to invest further in our operations, our facilities, and our team across 10 sites.

‘We recently commenced a formal consultation process with a small number of employees from our BWYC division, which could result in certain roles being made redundant.

‘The potential change would only affect members of the in-house BWYC transport team, and is being considered to streamline operational efficiency in favour of an outsourced vehicle transportation approach, echoing what is already in place for other parts of our business.

‘During the consultation period the company will work with those impacted to explore all available options.

‘The operational changes we have made and will continue to make across the business will accelerate growth in our income and profitability, allowing us to drive expansion in our customer base and further develop our team.’

Vaughan will be hoping that the apparent uptick in performance will be enough to move Big Motoring World forward, following a turbulent period of the group.

Founder Peter Waddell was ousted from the company last year, amid allegations over his conduct, and is now engaged in legal action against the firm.

Car Dealer spent two days in the High Court last May as Waddell unsuccessfully applied for a temporary injunction which would have seen him handed back voting and information rights as shareholder of the business, ahead of a full trial.

The court was told that an internal investigation found Waddell guilty of ‘bullying’, ‘harassment’ and ‘intimidation’ with his conduct described as ‘abusive, racist, sexist, misogynistic and irrational’.

Waddell continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing and the case is next expected to be heard in the High Court in February.