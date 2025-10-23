John Clark Motor Group saw turnover rise last year but profits took a battering

Scottish firm John Clark Motor Group saw revenue rise last year, but pre-tax profit was squeezed as it battled rising interest rates and a tricky used car market.

Recently published accounts for the family-run business based in Aberdeen submitted under John Clark (Holdings) Limited, show turnover increased from £1.03bn in 2023 to £1.07bn last year.

Aftersales revenue was a key driver of the increased turnover rising 9% to £103.8m.

But increased supply into the market saw retained margins ‘dilute’ leading to a fall in profits. Profit before tax came to £19.0m, down from 2023’s £22.9m. This was exacerbated by a £1.0m rise in demo and courtesy vehicle fleet depreciation costs, the firm said.

During the year, the business spent £12m redeveloping a Skoda, Seat, and Cupra dealership, acquired a Kia franchise in Peterhead, and added a second MG dealership to its portfolio.

These developments helped new vehicle sales rising from 13,428 in 2023 to 15,468 last year; used cars rose to 19,698 from 18,412.

Directors’ remuneration came to £2.22m, up from £2.02m in 2023, while the highest paid director saw their salary soar from £753,454 the previous year to £977,049.

A dividend of £1.3m was paid, which was the same as in 2023. Headcount rose to 1,385.

Writing in the accounts, director Chris Clark (pictured) said: ‘The group saw the benefits of a continued focus on operational efficiencies and agility to counter and optimise performance in an ever-changing market.

‘We again offered effective multi-channel communication to our customers and colleagues, which allowed us to listen, learn and act. The result being that, despite signifiant adverse used car market pricing changes in the latter months, 2024 as a whole saw strong trading positives and the continuation of a robust positive cash at bank position.’

So far in 2025, John Clark Motor Group has relocated and expanded its Skoda, Seat, Cupra and Volkswagen Commercials operations in Dundee to create a ‘multi brand centre’, which it believes ‘may lead the standards for such centres across the UK’.

It has added two new BYD franchises in Aberdeen and Dundee, and acquired a new freehold property in Stirling to support the relocation of a Land Rover franchise.

Commenting on the post-results activities, Clark said: ‘Bar these changes, the group continues to operate as in 2024 and to again generate positive trading results in 2025.’