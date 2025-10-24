Eden boss speaks out after losses as he backs car dealer to make ‘strong return in 2025’

Eden Motor Group is on course to return to profitability next year after a period of ‘significant financial loss’.

That is according to the company’s CEO, who has described the recent period as ‘one of the toughest chapters in our story’.

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that the dealer group had slashed its losses in 2024, following a major cost cutting operation.

The strategy came after the firm racked up pre-tax losses of £1.86m and £6.66m in 2022 and 2023 respectively.



Writing on LinkedIn, Potts described 2023 as a ‘perfect storm’ which required the retailer to be ‘bold in strategy’.

He said that Eden has not just cut back, but also invested – pointing to the launch of the firm’s new leasing division.

Potts is now backing the firm to come out on top once again, having become ‘more agile, more decisive and more focused than ever’.

He said: Eighteen months ago, Eden faced one of the toughest chapters in our story – a period of significant financial loss in 2023.

‘Today, I’m immensely proud to share that Eden is firmly back on course for a strong return in 2025.

‘This recovery hasn’t been handed to us. It’s been earned through clarity, consistency, collaboration, and a collective belief in what Eden can achieve when we pull together.

‘Since our inception in 2008, we’ve always believed that performance and care can coexist. We’ve built something unique — a business that’s bold in strategy but always human at heart.

‘That made 2023 all the more challenging. A perfect storm meant tough choices, including the sale and closure of underperforming sites — all taken to safeguard Eden’s long-term health.

‘But we didn’t just cut back – we invested. The launch of Eden Leasing has already proven transformational, reinforcing our New Car First strategy and earning us Leasing.com Dealer Group of the Year 2025.

‘We’ve become more agile, more decisive, and more focused than ever — aligning closely with manufacturer partners, sharpening control of used stock, and delivering exceptional CSI results.’

‘This is the Eden way’

Potts has also paid tribute to Eden’s workforce, which shrunk to an average of 597 employees in 2024, compared to 663 in 2023.

He said that the changes would not have been possible without their ‘loyalty, spirit, and hard work’, resulting in a ‘ leaner, stronger, and more ambitious’ dealer group.

‘This is no ordinary turnaround,’ he added. ‘This is the Eden way – high expectations, clear priorities, strong values, and outstanding people.

‘Eden is leaner, stronger, and more ambitious than ever. And the best part? We’re just getting started.

‘To every colleague who’s been part of this journey – thank you. Your loyalty, spirit, and hard work have brought us through the storm. I can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve together in 2026.’