Eden goes on cost cutting mission to slash losses but car dealer still ends year in the red

Eden Motor Group managed to slash its losses in 2024 but cost cutting measures weren’t enough to prevent the car dealer from ending another year in the red.

Accounts recently published via Companies House show that Eden Automotive Investments Ltd – the dealer group’s ultimate holding company – made a pre-tax loss of £154,449 in the 12 months to the end of last December.

The result marks the third loss-making year in a row for the car dealer, following deficits of £6.66m and £1.86m in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Bosses say that the business carried out significant reorganisation at the end of 2023, in order to combat the poor results, resulting in the closure of three loss making dealerships.

The firm also built a ‘revised, leaner business structure’, focussed on ‘reducing central costs’.

Despite this, two of the group’s three active subsidiaries continued to make losses, albeit significantly reduced on recent years.

First up, Eden Automotive Limited made a pre-tax loss of £78,286 compared to £4.2m in 2023, with Eden Motor Retail Limited racking up losses of £785,541 compared to £3.42m last time out.

The group’s technology division – Razoom IT Limited – was the only part of the group to end the year in the black, with a pre-tax profit of £132,821.

Elsewhere, the group’s overall turnover fell by more than 9% to £296.95m, having previously stood at £327.42m, as new car sales slumped from 4,120 units to 2,996.

Reflecting on the year, director Graeme Potts said: ‘The business reorganisation carried out at the end of 2023, that saw the closure of three loss making dealerships, also encompassed a revised, leaner business structure, which resulted in improved trading margins across the business and reduced central costs.

‘Finance costs decreased in the year as a result of a significant reduction in vehicle stock holdings.’

He added: ‘The reorganisation of the business has enabled the management team to focus on strengthening manufacturer relationships further and performance through a more discreet regional representation.

‘Whilst consumer demand for Used cars has continued to be strong, challenges in the sourcing of quality stock and competitive wholesale prices restricted both the volume and profitability of this sector.

‘Eden has responded to this vehicle shortage and cost pressure by expanding the range of vehicle sources, as well as further improving in-house systems and communication, enabling teams to take opportunities when they arise.

‘Aftersales departments continue to grow, with turnover at the same level as 2023 despite operating fewer businesses. Profit margins have been maintained despite structural cost increases, thanks to pricing actions taken at the start of the year – notwithstanding these, Eden has remained market competitive.

‘Improved cost management across the business has resulted in a reduction in both distribution and administration expenses, particularly in utility costs.’

The group’s cost cutting operation resulted in its workforce reducing to an average of 597 employees in 2024, compared to 663 in 2023.

Staff costs also dropped from £26.28m to £23.93m, with wages and salaries coming in at £20.98m.

Meanwhile, directors remunerations totalled £532.55m and no dividends were paid throughout the year.