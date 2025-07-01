Dealer Auction and MG sign two-year extension to ‘successful’ remarketing contract

Dealer Auction has extended its remarketing contract with MG until 2027 in a deal which will see a ‘significant uplift in volumes’.

The Cox Automotive-owned company has signed a two year extension to its existing deal, which has run since 2022, meaning MG will continue to benefit from an array of services, including timed auctions, Buy Now listings, and managed sales.

Bosses say that MG’s decision to renew was driven by the ‘simplicity and efficiency’ of Dealer Auction’s platforms experience, as well as the ‘trusted support from its managed services team’.

Confirming the extension, Geraint Isaac, head of fleet sales at MG Motor UK, said: ‘The people at Dealer Auction make all the difference and working with the team over the past three years has been a great experience.

‘This, combined with the advanced functionality their platform delivers, made renewing our contract with them a no-brainer.’

Dave Pretty, head of OEM and fleet at Dealer Auction, aded: ‘Our commitment to continuous development means we’re never standing still.

‘In an industry that changes by the second, this is vital to help our customers evolve and stay competitive.

‘MG’s decision to renew its partnership with Dealer Auction is testament to this, alongside the strength of our partnership and the continued value we deliver through our platform.’

Dealer Auction recently won our Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition prize at the Car Dealer Power Awards, seeing off competition from the likes of Dealerway and CarToTrade.

You can see all the winners from this year’s awards here.