Dealer Auction – Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform 2025

In today’s competitive marketplace, car dealers are desperate for platforms that are transparent and easy to use when it comes to sourcing stock from within the trade.

The best firms are the ones which offer reliability within a dependable and ever-growing network which connects retailers to the very best trade cars money can buy.

Dealers want to have access to quality trade stock at scale and with confidence, which is exactly what our winning business offers in spades.

Dealer Auction connects over 4,000 sellers and 5,000 buyers via a whopping 600 daily auctions.

The vast choice certainly proved to be a hit with voters in our poll, who ranked the company just ahead of highly commended pair Dealerway and CarToTrade.

It was a result which thrilled marketplace director Kieran TeeBoon, who was eager to pay tribute to the work of all the firm’s team.

‘They will be so so pleased,’ he told Car Dealer.

‘We are so proud of all of the work they do, and we are even more pleased that the trade still sees us as the trade to trade remarketer of their preference – it’s fantastic!

‘It’s a real honour, especially because it’s voted for by dealers themselves.

‘They’re the ones in the thick of it every day, so to have their recognition means we must be doing something right!

‘We are chuffed to put it plainly.’

So what is it that makes Dealer Auction stand out in an increasingly competitive sector? For TeeBoon it’s all about getting the right people in place.

He added: It’s the people, without any question. We’ve got a team who genuinely care about doing things the right way, who listen to dealers, act on feedback, and aren’t afraid to challenge how things have always been done.

‘You’ve got to remember we’ve been training for 12,13, 14, years now and that mindset runs through everything from the way we support our customers to how we continue to develop the platform.

‘We’ve built something that’s smart, reliable and constantly improving, but it’s the people and the values behind it that makes it work for the trade.’