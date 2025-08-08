Weekly Briefing: Are dealers off the hook in car finance commissions saga?

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott is back this week after a summer hiatus and he rounds up the motor trade news you might have missed with some added comment along the way.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he writes about the car finance commissions saga that came to a head with a ruling from the Supreme Court last Friday. He asks what’s next and are dealers really off the hook?

Elsewhere, he’s been reading up on the rules surrounding car dealer reviews and the scary fines that come with getting it wrong, and there’s been a raft of car dealer group results to digest.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

BYD on EV car grant

July new car sales drop

Garages’ concern over EVs

Record year for car sales predicted

Yeomans profits soar

Johnsons Cars

Day’s Motor Group

Sinclair Group

Stellantis&You

TrustFord acquisition

Corrupt car dealer worker

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.