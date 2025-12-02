Dec 2: Zipcar shutting down; UK manufacturing rises; Limited edition Alfa Romeos

Zipcar plans to shut down UK operations by end of the year

Car-sharing firm Zipcar has proposed shutting down its UK operations by the end of the year.

The US-based firm told customers in an email on Monday that it plans to suspend new bookings temporarily after December 31.

It also said it has launched a formal consultation with employees. The UK operation had 71 employees at the end of last year, according to its most recently filed accounts.

OBR chairman resigns over Budget leak

The chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has resigned over the early publication of the watchdog’s forecasts.

Richard Hughes said he was resigning to allow the OBR to ‘quickly move on from this regrettable incident’.

His resignation follows publication of a report that described the leak as ‘the worst failure in the 15-year history of the OBR’ and strongly criticised the watchdog’s processes for protecting sensitive information.

Alfa Romeo reveals limited-run ‘Collezione’ variants of Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo has unveiled limited-edition versions of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio with the ‘Collezione’ models.

The two cars will be limited to just 63 units worldwide and pay homage to the brand’s Quadrifoglio symbol, which was created back in 1923.

Both cars feature unique red paint finishes, which is a tribute to the firm’s iconic mid-engined 33 Stradale sports car from 1967, with the Giulia finished off in ‘Rosso Collezione Giulia’ and the Stelvio painted in ‘Rosso Collezione Stelvio’.

The markets…

Stock prices in London closed mostly lower on Monday, as market sentiment remained cautious and analysts warned that the UK manufacturing sector’s recovery remains uncertain.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 17.98 points, 0.2%, at 9,702.53.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed down 0.3%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended down 1.0%.

Monday on Car Dealer

Auto Trader predicts the UK car market will return to 2019 levels in 2026, driven by strong used sales. Tight supply, EV transition and rising brand competition pose challenges, but consumer confidence remains high and demand is expected to sustain growth.

Caffyns posted a £934k pre-tax loss for the half-year as revenue, new car demand and margins fell. The group made operational changes, including closing its Lewes Lotus site, but remains confident thanks to stronger used and aftersales performance and declared a 5p dividend.

Motors’ survey found the Autumn Budget dented buyer confidence, with many reconsidering EV plans. A pay-per-mile EV tax reduced interest, while the boosted Electric Car Grant had mixed impact. Some buyers will delay purchases, particularly older respondents, reflecting ongoing uncertainty for dealers.

Renault has won Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year at the 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards for its Renew programme. Judges praised its strong customer protection and focus on sustainability. Renew offers extensive warranties, inspections and guarantees. Audi and Skoda were highly commended.

UK manufacturing sector grows for first time in a year

The UK’s manufacturing sector returned to growth last month for the first time in more than a year, according to new figures.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 50.2 in November, improving from 49.7 in October.

Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting. The reading – which was the first rise since September 2024 – was in line with economist predictions.

Starmer says there was ‘no misleading’ by Chancellor ahead of Budget

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that there was ‘no misleading’ by Chancellor Rachel Reeves over the state of the public finances ahead of the Budget.

Ms Reeves has faced claims she misled voters by overstating the scale of the fiscal challenge in the run-up to last week’s Budget, in which she announced £26bn worth of tax rises.

She has also reportedly been accused of misleading the Cabinet.

Weather outlook

The UK will today see unsettled weather thanks to a low-pressure system sweeping across. In the south and west, expect heavy rain and blustery winds, with persistent showers likely.

The Midlands will be damp and overcast but less stormy. In the north and Scotland, occasional rain and breezy conditions will prevail, with cooler temperatures and a chance of sharp showers.

Overall, it will feel wet, windy and wintry across much of the country.