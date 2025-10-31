Electric car prices ROCKET as used car prices are on the rise once again

Electric car prices have rocketed the most as used car prices continued an upward trajectory in October.

Used car valuations firm Percayso, which analyses the prices car dealers advertise their stock for across platforms, saw EV prices rise some 2.9% in October.

That equated to an average jump in value for electric cars of £600 at the three-year-old mark.

EVs experienced by far and away the biggest rise in value during the month as cheaper models under the £20,000 price point began to attract more attention from buyers.

Overall, used car prices rose 1.2% in October, following a rise of 0.9% in September.

Diesels rose 1.2% on average and petrol models rose 1.4%, said the valuations specialists.

Consultant for Percayso, Derren Martin, told Car Dealer in a special video interview (above) that the rise was down to more EVs entering a ‘sweet spot’ price point.

He said: ‘EVs are the strongest fuel type. I think there’s definitely a wave of people looking at electric vehicles now in the used market and that demand definitely seems to have picked up.

‘There’s some really good value cars. I would always say around £15,000 for a three-year-old car is a real sweet spot and there’s lots of EVs that are now below £20,000.’



Top 10 Risers

Source: Percayso, October 2025

Audi Q8 (2018) +30.0% Suzuki Swift (2020) +22.6% Audi Q1 (2018) +11.3% Hyundai i30 (2020) +10.2% Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class (2019) +10.0% Nissan Leaf EV (2019) +9.9% Audi A5 Coupe (2020) +9.9% BMW i3 EV (2018) +9.2% DS 3 Crossback EV (2019) +8.6% Ford Focus (2018–2020) +8.2%

Among the best performing electric cars was the Nissan Leaf which saw prices rise 10% in October, while the Tesla Model 3 was also up 7.8%.

Nissan was the strongest performing brand during the month with prices of its models up 2.5%, followed by Hyundai which saw prices rise 2% and Skoda by 1.9%.

Meanwhile, Land Rover, Audi, Volvo and Mazda all saw their used car prices decline overall during the month.

Martin added: ‘October has continued in a similar vein to the last 2-3 months, with retailers continuing to push their advertised prices up, on average.

‘Demand for electric vehicles continues its upward trajectory, and this is illustrated in the strong increases in prices. Many models now look fantastic value at the three-year age point in particular.

‘Consumers are now more actively considering these, and independents and car supermarkets are stocking them in greater numbers now.’

Top 10 Fallers

Source: Percayso, October 2025

BMW 1 Series Hatchback (2019) -7.0% Nissan Ariya EV (2022) -6.6% Audi Q5 Sportback (2021) -3.8% Audi A4 (2019) -21.0% Audi e-tron GT EV (2021) -21.3% Audi e-tron Sportback EV (2020) -11.4% Audi A3 Sportback (2020) -8.0% Audi S3 Saloon (2020) -7.6% Volkswagen Up (2020) -7.6% Audi Q5 Sportback (2021) -7.4%

Looking ahead, Martin said it was unlikely to see any major corrections in used car pricing.

He added: ‘The final two months of the year will be fascinating to track whether the recent trend of retail prices increasing continues, or whether normal seasonality comes into play, as consumers focus on saving money for the festive season.’