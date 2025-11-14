Family-run dealer group Luscombe Motors signs off ‘record’ trading year

Family-run dealer group Luscombe Motors has signed off on figures showing a ‘record year’ of trading.

Newly published accounts for Luscombe Motors Holdings Ltd for the year ended May 31, 2025, show the Leeds-based business finished the year with a modest uplift in turnover, but a boom in pre-tax profit.

Revenue for the 12-month period came to £64.7m, a fair rise on the previous year’s £63.9m.

But pre-tax profit more than doubled, from £1.1m to £2.6m. Operating profit rose from £1.2m to £2.4m.

Return on sales, before interest and tax, soared from 1.9% in 2024 to 3.7%, due to increased retail and fleet sales on MGs.

The family-run concern operates just one dealership, with franchises for Suzuki and MG, and a service operation for Mitsubishi.

During the year, Sam Luscombe was appointed managing director, with father and chairman Robin taking an ‘advisory role’.

Speaking to Car Dealer, Robin Luscombe, who was Car Dealer’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner in 2022, said: ‘It goes to prove you don’t need a market area and a number of sites to operate successfully.

‘But tight control, nibble management and decision making, and a superbly motivated team can massively out perform the bigger groups.’

He added: ‘It has been our best ever year, so we are obviously delighted and so far this year we are tracking to be in the same region, and will add another franchise on the same site in another showroom in Q1.’

In the accounts signed off by Robin Luscombe, he wrote: The trading performance for the financial year was in line with expectations in terms of both turnover and profit. While new vehicle supply from Suzuki was reduced, it remained consistent with the manufacturer’s projections.

‘New MG sales exceeded expectations across both retail and fleet channels, and despite a competitive market, the brand continues to demonstrate strong growth.’

Looking ahead, Luscombe said: ‘The initial three months of the current financial year have been strong, with MG exceeding all expectations in trading performance.’