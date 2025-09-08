Family-run Ford dealership targeted by vandals who cause £63,000 of damage to cars

A family-run car dealership has fallen victim to a gang of vandals who broke in and damaged vehicles to the tune of £63,000, a court has heard.

Regan Satterthwaite, 21, was joined by two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in wreaking havoc at Alan Myerscough Ltd in Cumbria last year.

The trio entered the Ford specialist’s premises on February 25, 2024 and caused extensive damage to at least ten cars.

Their rampage even included shunting one of the vehicles into other cars, which were parked on the forecourt.

The damage was so severe that it took six months for all the issues to be rectified, with the total value of the damage coming in at an eye-watering £63,201.43.

Satterthwaite, of Bath Street, Barrow, has now appeared at South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to a single charge of criminal damage to property valued over £5,000.

The Mail reports that a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl had their cases re-admitted back to the youth court, where they will be sentenced on October 1.

Meanwhile, Satterthwaite will return to South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court next month, after the bench ordered a a pre-sentence report be prepared.

Prosecutor Lee Dacre told the court: ‘Damage was caused to at least ten cars.

‘The defendants went to the premises between 12:30am and 4:30am. At least four vehicles were entered. One vehicle was driven which shunted into others.

‘It took in excess of six months to repair the vehicles.’

Alan Myerscough Ltd was founded in 1978 and has been serving the people of Ulverston ever since.

It remains a family-run dealership, with Companies House records showing that all active directors of the firm are from the Myerscough family.

Satterthwaite will be sentenced on October 2.