Family-run Isle of Wight car dealer axes Hyundai sites as bosses pledge to minimise jobs losses

A family-run Isle of Wight car dealer has confirmed plans to axe its Sandown Hyundai dealership next month.

Leslies Motors says the closure is born out of a need to ‘adapt to changing market conditions’, as dealers across the industry continue to battle significant headwinds.

It is unclear how many jobs will be lost as a result of the restructure but bosses have pledged to minimise departures by relocating staff to its other sites on the island.

Elsewhere, Leslies will continue to be an authorised repairer for Hyundai at its Northwood site, around nine miles away.

Louis Vanassche, director of Leslies Motors, said: ‘We remain fully committed to looking after our Hyundai customers.

‘Our authorised repair status means that customers will continue to be able to gain access to servicing, repair and warranty work from a main dealer on the Island.

‘This will be run from our Northwood branch.

‘Although we are sad to make these changes, we have an exciting announcement coming soon, that we can’t wait to share with our customers and the Island community.’

Hyundai has been represented of the Isle of Wight since the year 2000, when Wight Motors opened a franchise in Sandown, which was taken over by Leslies Motors in 2015.

Leslies was founded in 1948 and has now passed through three generations of the Vanassche family. As well as Hyundai, the group also represents Kia, Mazda, Suzuki and Toyota.

Additional reporting by Jack Williams