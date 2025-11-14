Fire destroys 38 new Skoda cars in blaze at Somerset car dealers’ storage compound

Thirty-eight new cars were destroyed in a fire at a car dealer’s storage facility in Bridgewater, Somerset, this week.

The Yeomans Skoda compound on Taunton Road, nearby to its showroom, is used for storing fleet vehicles before they’re delivered to customers.

Around 11.13pm on Tuesday, November 11, the fire service received several calls about a black smoke in the area.

When crews arrived they saw that several cars were already on fire and called for further assistance. The fire resulted in a large inferno spreading to 38 vehicles within the compound and a van on the other site of the fence.

In total five crews from Bridgewater, Burnham-on-Sea, Martock, Street and Taunton were in attendance.

Videos show plumes of smoke, a large fire and some explosions as the vehicles caught alight but within a few hours they were able to get the blaze under control.

Somerset Live received a statement from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue that said: ‘There was at total of 39 vehicles totally destroyed by the fire and the cause of the fire is being investigated.’

Yeomans told Car Dealer it is waiting for the emergency services to conclude investigations before commenting further.

The franchise dealer group has locations across the south coast and represents 16 new car and van brands.

Photo credit: David Keyzar/Facebook