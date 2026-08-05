Ford Puma was Britain’s best-selling car in July as Renault 5 tops EV chart

The Ford Puma returned to the top of the sales charts last month, while the retro Renault 5 continued being the UK’s most popular new EV.

Latest registration figures show Ford shifted 3,531 Pumas during the month, placing it top of the pile. The little SUV was pushed down to third in June’s registrations figures due to strong sales of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

Following the Puma was the Nissan Qashqai on 3,224 and the Kia Sportage on 3,205.

The Jaecoo 7 took fourth place with 2,709 registrations, narrowly ahead of the MG HS (2,703).

Rounding out the top 10 were the Ford Kuga, Jaecoo 5, Volkswagen Golf, Mini Cooper and Vauxhall Corsa.

For year-to-date, the Puma remains at the top of the charts with 33,173 registrations to its name, followed by the Kia Sportage on 29,033.

The Jaecoo 7 has cemented its status as one of the year’s biggest success stories, sitting third overall with 26,549 registrations – ahead of the Nissan Qashqai.

The Vauxhall Corsa, Volkswagen Golf, MG HS, Mini Cooper, Volvo XC40 and Volkswagen Tiguan complete the year-to-date top 10.

Registrations of pure-electric cars soared by a mighty 44.5% in July. They were led by the reborn Renault 5, which remains the top EV seller, with the French carmaker clocking up over 17,000 examples since it launched last year.

R5 registrations came to 1,805 last month, followed by the Kia EV3 (1,691) and the Jaecoo E5 (1,291), while the Skoda Enyaq and Vauxhall Frontera completed the top five.

The remainder of the electric top 10 comprised the Mini Countryman, Skoda Elroq, Volkswagen ID.3, Audi Q6 e-tron and the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Commenting on the R5’s sales performance Renault UK boss Adam Wood said: ‘Renault continues to prove that if you build desirable cars then people will want them regardless of how they are powered.

‘Renault 5 captures that perfectly. It appeals to both the head and the heart, combining standout design with everyday affordability. More than 17,000 have now been sold in the UK and, once again last month, it was the UK’s best-selling electric vehicle.

‘That success is being repeated across our EV range. Together, Renault 5, Renault 4, Renault Megane and Renault Scenic topped the UK’s retail EV sales charts, with more than half of our registrations for the month fully electric. We have more momentum to come, too, with Renault 4 plein sud and Renault Twingo launching.’