Generous car dealers raise £2,780 for industry charity Ben at 2025 Used Car Awards

Car Dealer has handed £2,780 to automotive industry charity Ben after generous retailers dug deep into their pockets at last week’s Used Car Awards.

The sum was collected during the charity raffle that was held on the awards night, with prizes including two places for the RAC Dealer Network golf day and a £100 voucher towards any package holiday, cruise or tour from Road Trip Co.

Prizes were donated by sponsors of the Used Car Awards, held in partnership with Black Horse, and guests donated the money.

Dubbed ‘the Oscars of the used car industry’, the Used Car Awards were hosted once again by Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, Mike Brewer, who paid tribute to dealers’ generosity.

He said: ‘I am blown away by the incredible generosity shown at the 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards. Raising £2,780 for Ben is a fantastic achievement, and I want to thank every single person who bought a raffle ticket and supported the cause.

‘This industry has a massive heart, and nights like this prove it. Ben does extraordinary work looking after the wellbeing of people across the automotive community, stepping in when they need help the most.

‘It’s an honour to play a part in supporting such a vital charity.’

Ben supports people from across the automotive industry, offering specialist assistance for anyone struggling with their physical or mental health, as well as any financial or personal challenges.

The charity recently launched its ‘Christmas Families’ project, which offers gifts to children in families who are struggling over the festive period.

James Baggott, Car Dealer editor-in-chief, added: ‘I am absolutely thrilled that we were able to raise £2,780 for Ben at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

‘Every single pound came from the generosity of those who took part in our charity raffle, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated. Your support makes a real difference.

‘Ben’s work within the automotive community is nothing short of vital — the charity is there for people in their toughest moments, offering care, guidance and hope.

‘This year’s fundraising reminds us just how strong this industry is when we come together for an important cause.’