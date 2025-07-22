IMDA calls for grants on used EVs to support independent dealers

The Independent Motor Dealers Association has issued a strong response to the Government’s recent electric vehicle (EV) grant announcement – welcoming support for the new car sector, while raising serious concerns for the used EV market.

‘Electric is here, and we must adapt, but independent dealers need support as well as the franchised dealer network,’ said Umesh Samani, IMDA Chairman. ‘Without action, the used EV market risks being left behind, undermining the entire EV transition’.

The IMDA has cited a lack of support for independents to sell EVs being a key reason for poor residual values on older models, hesitant buyers and low engagement among dealers – only 20 per cent of IMDA members have stocked a used EV, for example.

The body is calling for additional grant support for used EV buyers, plus a Battery Health Certification Scheme administered by recognised trade associations. It says such a scheme could be integrated with MOT testing for long-term tracking, while such certification would protect IMDA members and safeguard buyers under the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

The IMDA is also calling for new government-backed consumer incentives targeting the used vehicle sector, such as a £1,000 voucher towards a home charger or equivalent energy credit upon purchase of a used EV, offered through accredited dealerships.

It is also calling for subsidised training for sales and aftersales staff to ensure independent workshops are fully qualified on EVs and consumers are sold them correctly.

‘We’re offering suggestions that protect consumers, support genuine independent motor dealers, and give the Government accountability,’ said Samani. ‘It’s time for independent dealers to have a proper seat at the EV table’.