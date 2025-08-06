Used car prices remain flat for fourth consecutive month as consumer confidence grows

The used car market is showing signs of strength in the second half of the year, with consumer confidence growing and average prices remaining nearly the same for the fourth consecutive month.

The latest monthly market report from Auto Trader shows that in July the average price of a used car was £16,786, up £6 from June.

The market increased 3.3%, according to its figures, but it was independent retailers who saw sales up 6.1% while franchises stayed flat at 0.1%.

Auto Trader also reported its market health metric was up 1% for the first time since January, pushed by the slowly growing supply up 1% and demand up 2%.

Consumer confidence also showed improvements, with Auto Trader finding that 44% of 1,000 car buyers surveyed in July saying they felt ‘much more’ confident about their ability to afford their next new car.

In a separate survey of 2,000 consumers it found around 70% are looking to purchase within the next six months and this was also reflected in its own strong figures in July with visits up 5.7% compared to July 2024.

Marc Palmer, head of strategy and insights at Autotrader, said: ‘The combination of swift sales, increasing site visits, and stable pricing underscores a dynamic and resilient sector, which should provide confidence for retailers as the market heads into the remainder of 2025.

‘However, there remain significant nuances and challenges in the market around supply, which is making the job of finding profitable cars increasingly more competitive.

‘Using the data and insights available to help source and price new stock has never been more important, particularly where traditional stock profiles have been impacted.’

The flat prices were seen once again in the biggest price jumps and falls in July. Despite big movements year-on-year the month-on-month changes were mainly below 2%.

July’s biggest price jumps

Mazda MX-5 – Average Asking Price: £11,499; Year-on-Year Price Change: 11.7%; Month-on-Month Change: -0.3% Land Rover Freelander 2 – Average Asking Price: £7,179; Year-on-Year Price Change: 10.8%; Month-on-Month Change: 3.8% Audi RS6 Avant – Average Asking Price: £63,187; Year-on-Year Price Change: 10.1%; Month-on-Month Change: 1.6% BMW 1 Series – Average Asking Price: £16,263; Year-on-Year Price Change: 9.4%; Month-on-Month Change: 1.3% BMW M4 – Average Asking Price: £41,058; Year-on-Year Price Change: 8.9%; Month-on-Month Change: 1.2% Fiat Panda – Average Asking Price: £5,047; Year-on-Year Price Change: 8.4%; Month-on-Month Change: 0.7% Hyundai i30 – Average Asking Price: £8,178; Year-on-Year Price Change: 7.8%; Month-on-Month Change: -0.1% Bentley Continental – Average Asking Price: £53,530; Year-on-Year Price Change: 7.7%; Month-on-Month Change: 1.6% Jaguar XJ – Average Asking Price: £12,767; Year-on-Year Price Change: 7.7%; Month-on-Month Change: 0.8% MG MG3 – Average Asking Price: £12,244; Year-on-Year Price Change: 6.9%; Month-on-Month Change: -0.5%

July’s biggest price drops