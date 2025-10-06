KGM appoints two new commercial managers for dealers as it looks to drive sales

Two new faces have joined the management team at KGM Motors UK with the appointment of two field-based dealer commercial managers.

Jonathan La Porte and Richard Clarke strengthen the brand’s sales operations team and will play a central role in the company’s operational strategy.

They are tasked with working closely with dealers to drive sales performance and growth across their respective regions.

With over a decade of experience, La Porte has been appointed dealer commercial M=manager for Scotland.

He joins from Brenwood Motor Co, where he represented the KGM brand – formerly known as SsangYong – and advanced from sales executive to business manager, gaining valuable insight into dealer operations and customer engagement.

Commenting on his new role, he said: ‘I am excited to be taking on this new role with KGM.

‘Having worked with the brand through the dealer network, I’ve seen first-hand the progress KGM has made as a product and in the market.

‘I look forward to working closely with our partners across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North of England, and help them maximise sales opportunities and build on the strong momentum the brand is creating.’

Meanwhile, Clarke has been appointed dealer commercial manager for the south-west region and brings more than 25-years of automotive industry experience.

He joins from Rowcliffes Group, where he also represented the KGM brand. His career spans a wide range of sales, aftersales, and managerial positions, equipping him with a deep understanding of the dealer network and customer needs.

Speaking on his appointment, Clarke said: ‘Joining KGM at such an important time for the brand is a fantastic opportunity. There’s real potential for KGM to increase its position in the region, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in that journey.’

Clive Messenger, sales director at KGM Motors UK, added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Jonathan and Richard to the team.

‘Their extensive experience and proven track records within the industry will be invaluable in supporting our dealer partners and driving performance across their respective regions.

‘On behalf of the entire KGM team, we wholly welcome them and wish them the very best of luck in their new roles.’