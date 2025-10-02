Lithia completes takeover of Hatfields Group’s dealerships

Lithia UK has completed its takeover of the Hatfields Group, for an as-yet undisclosed sum.

The retailer, which operates the Evans Halshaw and Stratstone groups, will retain the Hatfields name, with all current employees remaining in place, after a takeover deal that has been underway since early this summer.

The deal introduces Lithia’s first OMODA JAECOO store, with the Hull outlet joining Evans Halshaw’s existing portfolio alongside brands such as BYD, Ford, and Vauxhall.

It also adds four Land Rover dealerships, bringing Lithia’s total Land Rover network to 11, including sites that also serve Jaguar customers with used car sales, servicing, and repairs.

New locations in Hull, Liverpool, Pickering, and Shrewsbury further expand Lithia’s Northern footprint.

Paul Westaway, managing director of Hatfields and Stratstone Exotics at Lithia said: ‘Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar are consistently amongst the top performing luxury car brands in the UK, so it’s fantastic to have expanded our offering to more customers across the UK with this acquisition. We are honoured to now have the Hatfields team within the Stratstone luxury and exotics division.’

Neil Williamson, regional president of Lithia UK said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Hatfields to Lithia UK. This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to expand in targeted regions and strengthens our representation of JLR’s Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands.

‘We look forward to welcoming all new colleagues and ensuring Hatfields’ excellent reputation continues for many years to come.

‘We are honoured to now have the Hatfields team within the Stratstone luxury and exotics division.’

Patrick McGillycuddy, managing director, JLR (UK) said: ‘We welcome Lithia UK’s acquisition of Hatfields Group, which marks a significant expansion of their retail footprint and cements their position as one of our largest UK partners.

‘This move reflects Lithia’s continued confidence in the strength and appeal of our brands — Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar — and their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.’