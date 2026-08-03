Lloyd Motor Group celebrates 50 years after starting from single BMW dealership

Lloyd Motor Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week after growing from a single BMW dealership in Cockermouth into one of the UK’s largest privately owned dealer groups.

The family-run business was founded on August 4, 1976, when R. Lloyd Motors Ltd opened its first showroom on Derwent Street in the Cumbrian town with the BMW franchise.

Five decades later, the group operates dealerships across Cumbria, Lancashire, the North East, North Yorkshire and the Scottish Borders, representing BMW, Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Škoda, Volvo, Kia, INEOS, BYD and Geely.

The original Cockermouth site (below) remains part of the business today.

Marking the milestone, managing director Sam Lloyd said: ’50 years is a significant milestone, and one we mark with a great deal of humility.

‘This business was built on trust, hard work and long-term relationships, and that hasn’t changed since the day we opened our doors in Cockermouth in 1976.

‘Everything we’ve achieved has been down to the loyalty of our customers, the dedication of our colleagues, and the support of the communities we serve.

‘We’re proud of our history, but we’re just as focused on the next fifty years as we are on the last.’

Expansion began just a year after the company was founded when Volvo joined the franchise portfolio in 1977.

The business then added Carlisle BMW during the 1980s before introducing Land Rover in the 1990s.

Further growth followed during the 2000s with Jaguar, BMW and Mini sites across Cumbria, Newcastle and Lancashire, while the following decade brought Jaguar Land Rover retailers in Ripon and Kelso, Blackpool BMW, the Lloyd Used Car Centre in Carlisle and the addition of Kia.

More recently, Lloyd Motor Group has continued to expand across northern England with new sites in York and the North East, while adding INEOS, Volkswagen, Škoda, BYD and Geely to its portfolio.

To celebrate the anniversary, Lloyd Motor Group is running a programme of community initiatives and charitable activities across its retailer network, alongside customer stories, employee spotlights and reflections from senior leaders published on a dedicated 50th anniversary website.