Motor trade stalwart Graham Clark retires after 50 years in the industry

A respected figure in the motor trade is retiring this week after a career spanning almost 50 years.

Graham Clark, founder of Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, is stepping down after more than three decades running the independent business, saying the time has come to ‘hang up the tools’ and enjoy retirement.

Clark informed Car Dealer of his decision ahead of announcing his retirement publicly on Friday evening.

Reflecting on his career, he said: ‘It feels strange to say that after a lifetime surrounded by cars, colleagues and customers, but it also feels like the right moment to take a breath and look back on what’s been an incredible journey.’

He co-founded the Inverness-based Anderson Clark Motor Repairs with the late David Anderson in 1996. Looking back on the business he built, Clark said Anderson Clark Motor Repairs was founded with a simple ambition.

‘When we opened Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, the goal was simple, to build a business customers could trust,’ he said.

‘I never imagined how far we’d come – or how amazing the journey would be along the way.

‘Over the years, we’ve worked on thousands of vehicles, built lasting friendships, and looked after generations of families. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved and the fantastic reputation we’ve built together.’

Clark also paid tribute to the staff and customers who had supported the business throughout the years.

He said: ‘I want to say a huge thank you to every member of Anderson Clark Motor Repairs, past and present. You’ve been the heart of this business – hardworking, skilled, loyal and always dedicated to your role.

‘And to our customers – thank you for your trust, your loyalty and support through the years. Some of you have been with us since day one, and it’s been a real privilege to keep you (and your vehicles!) safely on the road.’

Following last year’s move to employee ownership, the business is now led by managing director Neil Johnstone (top right with Clark), who paid tribute to Clark’s contribution.

He said: ‘Graham has been our guiding figure. He has played such an important role in shaping Anderson Clark Motor Repairs into the successful business it is today, and is a highly respected figure in the local area and beyond across the motor industry.

‘On behalf of myself and the team, I would like to congratulate him on a wonderful career and for everything that he has done here at Anderson Clark.’

Clark said he leaves the business confident it will continue to thrive while maintaining the values that have underpinned its success.

‘Running a business like this has had its challenges, but it’s also brought me so much pride and satisfaction,’ he said.

‘I’ll miss the day-to-day buzz of the workshop, the banter, and the satisfaction of a job well done – but I’m looking forward to the new chapter, with a bit more family time, travel and maybe tinkering with cars just for fun.’