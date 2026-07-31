Nissan celebrates three billion EV miles driven by UK owners

Nissan says its electric cars and vans have now covered more than three billion miles on UK roads, marking a major milestone for the brand’s EV journey.

Using DVLA mileage data, the manufacturer calculated that UK-registered Nissan EVs have travelled a combined 3,027,603,142 miles since the launch of the original Leaf in 2011.

The achievement comes as Nissan prepares to expand its electric range further, with the arrival of the third-generation Leaf and new Micra EV in UK showrooms.

Nissan says the three billion-mile figure is equivalent to travelling from the Earth to the Moon and back more than 6,000 times, or driving between Sunderland and Tokyo more than 340,000 times.

The company also estimates that, if the same journeys had been made in comparable petrol-powered cars, they would have produced around 585,000 tonnes of CO₂ from tailpipe emissions.

James Taylor, managing director of Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘Nissan has been a pioneer and leader in electric vehicles for more than 15 years, and figures like this only underscore that point.

‘For our EVs to have covered more than three billion electric miles across the UK is an incredible milestone, and one that everyone at Nissan should be proud of.

‘The first-generation Leaf kicked off the EV revolution back in 2011, so it’s fantastic to see in real terms the impact that Nissan’s ever-growing electric model range has had since then.’

The announcement comes just weeks after Nissan celebrated selling its 100,000th electric vehicle in the UK, with Chorley Group handing over the landmark all-electric Micra to customers in Lancashire.

The original Leaf went on sale in the UK in 2011 and has since been joined by models including the Ariya, Townstar, Interstar and the recently launched all-electric Micra.

Nissan’s third-generation Leaf has also now arrived in UK showrooms, with an electric Juke due to follow as part of the firm’s EV36Zero strategy centred around its Sunderland plant.