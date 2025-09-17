Nissan’s UK boss ‘very confident’ that Micra will help firm achieve ZEV Mandate targets

Nissan UK’s managing director, James Taylor, is ‘very confident’ that the new Micra will help the firm achieve stricter ZEV Mandate targets next year.

The Japanese outfit has just launched its new, sixth generation, Micra, with the latest edition going electric-only for the first time.

Bosses are tipping the new model to prove popular with buyers, as Nissan looks to build its line-up of EVs.

The brand is also set to launch the third generation Leaf in the coming months, with the two new models set to join the Ariya SUV in Nissan’s electric range.

Two more EVs are also expected to follow soon after and Taylor believes that the refreshed product offering will be enough to help the brand meet the government’s ZEV Mandate eco targets.

The legislation states that 28% of all cars sold by manufacturers must be electric, with that figure rising to 33% next year. The goal is to achieve an 80% mix of new electric car sales by 2030, when new petrol and diesel cars will be banned.

Nissan was the trailblazer with the mass-market EV, when it launched the original Leaf hatchback in 2011 but has fallen behind in recent years.

However, speaking at the Nissan Micra international media launch, Taylor backed the brand to make a smooth transition to EVs.

He told Car Dealer: ‘I am very confident that the new Micra will deliver on the volumes that we’re anticipating for the car, and generally it’s got off to a very good start.

‘As the targets for the ZEV Mandate go up and up each year, I’m confident we will perform well in the marketplace versus the peers as to that general trend over time with electrification.

‘It is very difficult to assess in a five-year period ahead whether the market will be at the levels that are in the ZEV Mandate and I guess from all OEMs, the plug-in car grant will go a way to help that increase in consideration.’

He added: ‘We have got two new electric models this year and two more coming next year, so we’ll have five EVs covering from compact to larger cars such as the Ariya. That puts us in a really good position with that product range in terms of the electric mix.’

The new Micra, which shares the same platform as the Renault 5, is priced from £22,995 and is eligible for the government’s Electric Vehicle Grant.

The model qualified for band two of the scheme, meaning that £1,500 will be slashed off the list price, meaning it will actually start £21,495.

Further details on Nissan’s upcoming EVs will be revealed soon.

Taylor was speaking to Car Dealer’s Cameron Richards