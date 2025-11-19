Nov 19: Website outages cause havoc; Inflation set to cool; MGS6 arrives in the UK

Websites down after outage at network firm Cloudflare

Websites including X, ChatGPT and Spotify have been hit by a major outage linked to Cloudflare.

Thousands of users reported issues with a host of different websites, including the film review site Letterboxd, which were impacted by technical issues at the internet network services business.

Multiplayer games such as League of Legends and the Scottish Parliament website have also all been impacted.

October inflation expected to cool in boost to households and Government

Inflation is set to have eased sharply last month, offering some relief to households and a boost for the Government, experts think.

Most economists think the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will have slowed to 3.5% in October, from 3.8% in September, when official figures are published on Wednesday.

September’s CPI rate remained at the same level as July and August.

New MGS6 arrives in the UK priced from £37,995

The MGS6 has hit the road in the UK, arriving with a series of specifications and motor options.

Priced from £37,995, the MGS6 will rival the likes of Skoda’s Enyaq and Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 in the ever-expanding electric vehicle segment.

From launch, the MGS6 will be available in one of three specifications. The standard MGS6 EV SE Long Range features a single motor and delivers up to 329 miles of range, while the MGS6 EV Trophy Long Range offers the same range and a broader standard equipment list than the entry-level model.

The markets

Stocks slumped on Tuesday as the risk-off mood intensified amid tech valuation worries and interest rate uncertainty.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 123.13 points, 1.3%, at 9,552.30.

In European equities on Tuesday, the CAC 40 in Paris slumped 1.9%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt tumbled 1.7%.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Lithia Driveway has rocketed to fourth place among Europe’s largest dealer groups after acquiring Pendragon and Jardine. The Top 50 ranking shows strong UK representation, with five groups in the top ten. Emil Frey remains Europe’s biggest dealer group by turnover.

Jemca reported a second consecutive annual loss, blaming ZEV Mandate pressures and limited Toyota and Lexus EV options. Turnover fell sharply, but cost-cutting improved results. Used margins rose despite lower volumes, and the group expects profitability to improve as EV demand grows.

Ford has officially ended Focus production after 27 years, shifting its lineup toward SUVs and EVs. Falling European EV demand, job cuts in Cologne and changing market priorities shaped the decision. Despite the Focus’s historic success, no electric successor is currently planned.

US House votes overwhelmingly to force release of Epstein files

The US House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly in favour of a bill to force the justice department to publicly release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The move is a remarkable display of approval for an effort that had struggled for months to overcome opposition from US president Donald Trump and Republican party leadership.

When a small bipartisan group of House legislators introduced a petition in July to manoeuvre around speaker Mike Johnson’s control of which bills reach the House floor, it appeared a hopeful effort – especially as Mr Trump urged his supporters to dismiss the matter as a ‘hoax’.

Chancellor faces calls for wealth tax a week before second Budget

Rachel Reeves has been urged to tax the rich as she prepares to deliver her second Budget.

The Chancellor is widely expected to raise taxes on November 26 in order to fill a multibillion-pound gap in her spending plans, but is reported to have ruled out a manifesto-busting income tax hike.

A week before the Budget, opposition politicians, think tanks and campaign groups have called on the Chancellor to focus her plans on the wealthiest instead of pursuing broad-based tax rises.

Met Office issues amber snow warning in ‘first notable cold snap’ of autumn

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow, as it said power cuts and travel delays on roads were likely in the ‘first notable cold snap of this autumn’.

It comes after snow fell across parts of Scotland as wintry weather grips the northern half of the UK.

The Met Office had issued yellow weather warnings for ice and snow across almost all of Scotland on Tuesday, with the exception of some parts of the east and west coast.