Out now: Issue 219 – We test the Denza Z9GT, plus all the latest industry news

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is live and ready to download, completely free of charge!

With our first big event of the year – Car Dealer Live – now firmly in the rearview mirror, attention turns to voting for both Car Dealer Power and the Used Car Awards.

You can read all about it in issue 219 as well as our road test of the Denza Z9GT and round ups all of the latest news in the motor trade.

Sound like something for you? Then why not take a look for yourself? Here is a taste of what you can expect…

Car Dealer Power

Car Dealer Power is back once again for 2026 and this year there is a whole new category for dealers to have their say on.

This year’s instalment of the awards sees the addition of a new ‘Trade Insurance’ prize, aiming to honour the firm that offers the best cover to car dealers.

The gong will join our existing prizes as we look to recognise the very best businesses for dealers to do business with.

Voting is open until June 11 and you could even win Apple prizes just by filling in our survey. Get your nominations in before it’s too late!

Winners and highly commended placed firms to be named on July 14.

Forecourt: Denza Z9GT

BYD’s European assault continues with a new premium brand called Denza. The Z9GT is the first of two models, and James Batchelor has driven it.

The new brand will be arriving in the UK later this year and this shooting brake-styled four-door grand tourer has visions of mixing with the posh brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.

James’s views on the news

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories. This month, he outlines what he would do if he were Auto Trader’s CEO.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest is crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 219 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

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