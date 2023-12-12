Adesa rebrands to Openlane in the UK and continental Europe after strategic decision

Adesa UK – a subsidiary of the leading provider of digital marketplace solutions for used vehicles Openlane, Inc – has rebranded to Openlane UK.

In May, Openlane UK’s parent company in North America made the strategic decision to combine the parent company brand and its digital marketplace brands in the US, Canada and Europe under a single, recognisable brand: Openlane.

Grainne van Berkum, president of the European entity since early last month, said: ‘Our vision is to build the world’s greatest digital marketplace for used vehicles.

‘We are advancing that vision by bringing together all of our sellers, buyers and vehicles under openlane.co.uk in the UK and openlane.eu on the European continent.

‘By leveraging the power of a global brand we can accelerate innovation and improve the overall customer experience.’

The rebrand to Openlane also represents a fundamental change: it expresses the company’s commitment to making buying and selling used cars easy so customers can be more successful.

‘Our marketplace is increasingly making sales easy. Our supply of local vehicles, for instance, is increasing, thanks to a rapidly growing dealer base, discovering the unique power of Openlane Sell,’ said van Berkum.

‘This modular dealer platform is designed to help dealers revolutionise their car sales experience through a range of flexible modules, which put them in control of every transaction.

‘Our large and growing logistics network across the UK ensures customers can benefit from seamless transactions and efficient distribution.

‘The combination of our flexibility, digital capabilities, automotive experience and thorough market knowledge uniquely positions us in the car wholesale industry and allows us to continuously improve our products and services so our customers can be more successful.’

In 2022, the Openlane marketplaces facilitated the sale of approximately 1.3m vehicles, with a gross merchandise value of more than $23bn (circa £18.3bn), across a large and growing network of franchise and independent dealers, OEMs, financial institutions, rental and recovery companies and fleet operators.

In continental Europe, Openlane seamlessly connects car dealers with buyers in more than 50 countries. In the UK, Openlane brings wholesale buyers and sellers together at openlane.co.uk.

Their online marketplace reduces risk, improves transparency and streamlines transactions.

With a new executive since the beginning of November and now also a new company brand and purpose, the future is looking promising for Openlane UK!