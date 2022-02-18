Advance orders for plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe to open on UK website

Drivers in the UK are being given the chance to place advance orders for Jeep’s upcoming plug-in hybrid the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Jeep says it’s the most efficient Grand Cherokee yet in terms of fuel consumption, as well as being the most technologically advanced and luxurious.

The fifth generation of the SUV delivers 380hp of combined power plus 637Nm of torque, and up to 31 miles of electric range as well as three drive modes: hybrid, electric and e-save.

It will debut here with the Summit Reserve but is only available via Jeep’s UK website, with a dedicated platform for customers to order it in advance opening on February 24 and staying live to March 31.

A launch offer includes a wallbox for home charging plus four years of Jeep Wave servicing and roadside assistance.

The first 20 people who complete their order will also be able to go to an exclusive experiential event.

The SUV boasts 21-inch polished alloy wheels – the largest ever on a Grand Cherokee – and will have six exterior paint colours: Diamond Black, Bright White, Velvet Red, Baltic Grey, Silver Zynith, and Midnight Sky, all with a black roof and embellished with Platinum Chrome details.

Inside will see walnut accents and door/seat upholstery in Palermo leather, with the driver and passenger seats electrically adjustable into 16 positions, with lumbar support and memory plus back massage function.

The air con covers four zones, and there’s a new centre console, wireless charging system and 10-inch digital screens for the digital instrument panel and radio touchscreen, plus an exclusive 10.25-inch interactive display for the front passenger.

The Summit Reserve also upgrades to the 950-watt McIntosh sound system with 19 speakers.

Its high-tech spec further includes a 10-inch colour head-up display, new night-vision camera, new digital rear mirror, full-LED headlamps, parallel and perpendicular park assist, plus full-speed forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Deliveries are expected in the summer, with pricing estimated to be in the £45,000 zone.