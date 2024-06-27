AI-driven used car listings: Get data-rich and accurate descriptions in seconds

Imagine this: You receive a used car from a customer or at an auction and it’s a brand you don’t frequently sell.

Within seconds, our platform matches the registration number or VIN to our comprehensive specs database with near-to-100% accuracy.

Our AI-powered generator (built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI technology) then combines it with trends data from hundreds of thousands of real-life transactions to create a detailed, accurate and compelling description.

Instantly, you have a well-crafted listing for your website, ready to attract potential buyers.

If you want to sell your used cars quickly, read on to discover how our AI-driven used car descriptions can help you do it (and remember to sign up for early access).

Reliable data for confident used car sales

Dealerships such as yours often struggle to find accurate data on used cars.

Using external services for vehicle specification data often come with disclaimers like:

Specifications listed are pulled from [SUPPLIER] and may not be applicable to this exact model.

This doesn’t give you peace of mind and significantly undermines confidence among potential buyers. It introduces unnecessary frustration, leading to lost sales opportunities.

Our vehicle look-up tool and AI description changes the game.

Leveraging the most comprehensive specs data and insights from customer transactions, our tool instantly creates precise and engaging used car descriptions.

The result is fast and trustworthy listings that build confidence and drive sales.

How it works:

Enter a used car’s VIN or VRM into our system and receive a comprehensive dashboard showcasing:

Sales popularity: Model popularity during its initial registration

Comprehensive specs: Detailed specifications, including engine size and trim

Market standing: Historical and current popularity within its segment

Colour and options insights: Most popular colour and sought-after features

Pricing information: Pricing when new to inform your used car pricing decisions

You can then click on our AI generator to factor in the above data for a consumer-friendly used car description, ready to publish online within seconds.

Why our AI generator?

JATO has been a trusted authority in automotive data for 40 years, renowned for our proprietary vehicle specifications.

Our platform provides instant access to the most comprehensive specs database available, ensuring accurate and detailed information for every vehicle derivative.

By combining this extensive specs data with insightful popularity metrics and precise pricing information from real-life consumer transactions, our AI-powered generator (built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI technology) creates validated and verified used car descriptions.

This saves you time, provides reassurance and enhances buyer trust.

Part of a bigger data-rich ecosystem

Our AI-driven used car descriptions are just one element of a much larger and no-cost offering by JATO Sales Link.

The tool includes data and insights on top-selling vehicles across all makes and models, final sales price and discounts applied, additional packs plus options uptake, and more – a must-have for buyers, pricing analysts and salespeople. And it’s free!

Register your interest

We’re excited to announce that our AI-driven used car descriptions feature is set to launch at the end of July!

You can be among the first to streamline your operations, enhance buyer trust and boost your used car sales. It takes just two minutes to register your interest for early access.