Asda’s owner to take over and rebrand Tesla’s network of Superchargers

Tesla’s network of ultra-fast chargers is to be bought by the petrol station giant that owns Asda.

EG Group, which is run by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, said the so-called Superchargers will be branded evpoint and available to all electric vehicle drivers.

Popular among EV drivers for their reliability and speed, the chargers could only be used to charge Tesla’s cars at first, but they’ve been available to drivers of all EV brands in the UK since a trial last November.

The deal is for an undisclosed sum, but Zuber Issa said: ‘Securing this best-in-class equipment from Tesla marks another milestone for evpoint and is hugely exciting for us.

‘It is the first deal of its kind entered into by Tesla with a third-party charge point operator in Europe and will transform how our customers charge their vehicles and how they interact with EG.

‘Since installing our first EV charger back in 2012, we have continued to invest in the technology.

‘This deal will accelerate the delivery of vital charging infrastructure for motorists to help power the transition to net zero.’

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, said: ‘The rapid installation of reliable, easy-to-use EV charging infrastructure is the right step towards a sustainable future and a key area of focus for us at Tesla.

‘For this reason, we’re excited to make our fast-charging hardware available for purchase to EG Group and other leaders in the space.’

As of August, there were more than 1,100 Tesla chargers across the UK in 115 locations, said the RAC.

According to the government, as of October 1 the UK had just over 49,000 public EV charging devices, said Reuters, which added that EG wanted to expand its charging network from more than 600 to over 20,000.

Main image credit: Mike Egerton/PA