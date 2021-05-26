Audi launches two-year service plan it says could save people more than £1,200

Audi UK has launched what it calls a pioneering two-year service plan that it reckons can save drivers more than £1,200.

The All-in initiative is for people who drive an Audi that’s between three and six years old, and it doesn’t impose a limit on the number of previous owners.

It can be paid for in monthly instalments of £32.71 or £784.98 upfront and covers the next two services, two MOTs, two years of AA roadside assistance for the UK and continental Europe, plus two years’ warranty.

Audi says All-in could save customers £1,220 on average over two years versus each element of the service plan bought separately.

However, it doesn’t apply to electric vehicles.

Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, said: ‘Today Audi has revolutionised vehicle aftercare with the All-in service plan – a new two-year subscription service for Audi drivers to give ultimate peace of mind.

‘It has been designed from the outset to offer simple, hassle-free and transparent vehicle maintenance long after a customer’s vehicle has left the showroom.

‘Whether their car is already familiar with our centres or has never visited, we wanted to offer one product to give absolute simplicity and confidence.’

He added: ‘With 24 affordable monthly payments of £32.71, Audi drivers can be covered for less than the price of a mobile phone contract.

‘The service plan not only provides peace of mind but also the opportunity to save time and money.’

It can only be taken out for vehicles with an engine size of up to two litres, and they must have under 100,000 miles on the clock at the start of the plan.