Auto Trader launches new used car valuations tools to boost car dealers

Auto Trader has launched the latest iteration of its retailer solution, Auto Trader Connect, which will be made available to all the firm’s retail partners.

The new product, named ‘Auto Trader Connect, Valuations’, will be offered as part of all advertising packages as standard in April next year.

There will also be the option of early access from November 1.

Auto Trader says the latest development will ‘seamlessly integrate the industry’s most accurate pricing data into existing processes’.

It will also enable dealers to buy and price their stock with confidence, whilst maximising the profit potential of every sale.

Catherine Faiers, Auto Trader’s chief operating officer, said: ‘This next phase of Auto Trader Connect is an example of how we’re combining the scale of our data and the power of our technology to address key challenges our retailers face.

‘We believe this is among the most powerful ways we can help our partners given the unpredictability of today’s market, and the unprecedented speed in which it’s moving.

‘We know that those businesses that have already enabled Auto Trader Connect are driving better margins, greater efficiencies and an improved consumer experience.

‘But by integrating our valuations, retailers will now be able to respond immediately and easily to changes in the market with the most accurate real-time valuations data available.’

Since the launch of the first phase of Auto Trader Connect, Retail Essentials, in November 2021, more than 70 providers have integrated it into their platforms.

It is now used by the likes of Click Dealer, Dragon2000, SalesMaster, eDynamix Global, Nexus Point, and The Whole Caboodle.

Pictured: Auto Trader COO, Catherine Faiers