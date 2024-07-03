Automotive Transformation Group – Website Provider for Franchised Dealers 2024

With the rise of omnichannel retailing, an easy-to-use website that’s as crisp as your physical showroom is vital – especially in the world of new car sales.

It’s no longer good enough for dealers to treat their websites with neglect – using them as little more than shop windows to funnel people towards the showroom – instead customers expect the full suite of functions to make their next purchase.

That means that our Website Provider for Franchised Dealers category is now one of the most coveted gongs on offer.

Our two highly commended firms – Spidersnet and Blue Sky Interactive – both impressed voters with their pain-free service but ultimately it was serial Car Dealer Power Award winner Automotive Transformation Group – formerly known as GForces – which has gone and clinched this category once again.

This is the first award the company has won since it was taken over by Keyloop earlier this year, and the early signs are that things will be remaining as slick and professional as ever.

Automotive Transformation Group was formed in 2021 following the merger of GForces and Autofutura, before being acquired by Keyloop in May.

ATG, based in Kent, currently employs over 330 people. Following the conclusion of the takeover deal, all staff have now transferred to Keyloop.

Among them is ATG CEO, Tim Smith, who joins the executive team at Keyloop as part of the acquisition.

Reacting to the latest win, he told Car Dealer: ‘The thing about the Car Dealer Power Awards, and I say this time after time after time, is that it’s about customer feedback.

‘It’s about how our customers feel about ATG’s proposition, products and most importantly, probably the people.

‘When you get an accolade like this it is very, very special, we don’t take it for granted.

‘It’s what we do. We turn up for work every single day, we try to make things better for our customers, through our products or our services.

‘It’s lovely, again, to be rewarded and recognised for that.’

Over the course of our chat, the topic of Keyloop inevitably came up, with Smith saying everyone was ‘delighted’ to join the new team.

“We’ve had a lot of change at ATG – probably foremost in everyone’s minds is the acquisition by Keyloop,’ he said.

‘That’s been a significant development. We’re very, very excited to be part of the Keyloop family.

‘We’re incredibly excited about being able to join a lot of the front end digital, web, ecommerce, and sharing tool sets that we have into the operational side of organisations and unlock that goldmine of data that sits within the DMS.’