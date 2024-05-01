Bangers4Ben 2024 is all about the drive as charity rally sets its sights for Alps adventure

Car dealers are set to ‘do the continental’ for this year’s Bangers4Ben charity rally!

Entrants will be covering some 1,500 miles when they head to mainland Europe and the Alps for the event, which takes place between October 5 and 8 and will cover some of the best roads and mountain passes that France and Switzerland have to offer.

Organised once again by Automotion Events, it’ll see the drivers converge on Folkestone for the start of the madcap journey in aid of the automotive charity Ben.

Horse power was definitely to the fore here during last year’s Bangers4Ben rally, which was held in Ireland

Entrants need to buy a car for no more than £750, then theme, paint or decal it however they like, as well as getting togged up in fancy dress – within legal requirements of course!

Once the rally is over and everyone is back in Blighty, the cars will be donated to be sold at auction, with all proceeds going to Ben and adding to whatever the entrants are able to raise as well.

There is an entry fee of £1,050 plus VAT per car for a driver and co-driver, which covers twin accommodation, breakfast and evening meal plus AA roadside assistance.

It should be noted that the fee is non-refundable, but if a team is subsequently unable to take part, Automotion Events will try to resell their place. If it’s able to do so, then it’ll return the fee.

Bangers4Ben 2024 itinerary

Day 1

Starting in Folkestone, the rally will cross to Calais and take the autoroute across northern France, heading to an overnight stop in Nancy before hitting the winding roads of the Alps.

Day 2

Leaving the autoroute well behind, the teams head into the Alps to drive along some of Switzerland’s most picturesque mountain passes including the Jaun Pass, Furka Pass and St Gotthard Pass.

Day 3

The rally makes its way back north through Germany to the last overnight stop at the Nürburgring. Anyone thinking of subjecting their banger to the world-famous circuit do so at their own risk, though. It’s one of the most dangerous roads in Europe and the organisers don’t recommend taking Bangers4Ben cars on it.

Day 4

Time to leave mainland Europe behind and head back to Calais to set sail for home.

Because of the complexity of the route, though, the prevailing weather conditions may mean alterations.

Places are strictly limited to 45 cars, so early bookings are advised. To secure a place on the rally, click here.