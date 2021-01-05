Bentley has revealed a facelifted version of its Bentayga plug-in hybrid SUV.

The new hybrid gets a raft of styling, interior and tech upgrades just like the rest of the Bentayga model range which was updated last summer.

The Bentayga Hybrid is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine which is linked to a 17.3kWh battery and an electric motor. In total, the setup produces 443bhp and 700Nm of torque and can return up to 31 miles of electric-only range.

In total, Bentley claims that the new Hybrid will deliver a combined range of 536 miles from a full tank of unleaded and a fully-charged battery.

A 100 per cent charge should take two and a half hours.

Different drive modes are on offer – EV Drive, for instance, locks the car in electric-only mode, while Hold Mode switches drive to the engine and holds on to the battery’s charge for use at a later time.

Inside, the new Bentayga Hybrid features a new 10.9-inch central display which incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

New USB-C ports have also been fitted alongside a wireless phone charger system, while an inbuilt SIM card allows the car to offer connectivity functions without the requirement for a phone to be connected to the system.

Looks-wise the new Bentayga Hybrid receives a larger grille which is framed by LED matrix headlights, while around the back newly designed lights help to give the car a sharper appearance than before.

The updated SUV is set to arrive this summer ahead of another plug-in hybrid model, rumoured to be the Flying Spur.