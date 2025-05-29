Nissan dealer group serves up the perfect cuppa with its own brew of tea

A Nissan dealer group is aiming to serve up the perfect cuppa by creating its very own brew.

South West Nissan has joined forces with Kingdom Tea Brokers and Tea Packaging Specialists to produce a new brew for customers to enjoy. The initiative came about to celebrate National Tea Day a little earlier this year.

The dealer group represents the Japanese car manufacturer at four sites across Somerset and Devon, and its Wellington operation is a stone’s throw away from the tea company’s premises – both are on the town’s Chelston Business Park.

The specially-created tea is now being enjoyed by staff and customers in Wellington, as well as South West Nissan’s other showrooms in Barnstaple, Exeter and Sidmouth.

Company spokesperson Darren Webber said: ‘Our friends at Kingdom Tea Brokers and Tea Packaging Specialists are experts when it comes to sourcing and packing the finest organic teas – and they’ve helped us create something truly special for our customers.

‘We recently paid them a visit to see exactly how our exclusive South West Nissan organic teabags are made. From the moment the tea leaves are poured into a hopper, the process is a fascinating blend of tradition and cutting-edge technology.

‘We were blown away by the high-speed packing machines, which keep a close eye on every bag to make sure only the best make it through the process.

‘What’s even better is that all this happens right here in Wellington, Somerset, just a short hop from our dealership on the estate – you could carry your cuppa over, it’s that close!’

Webber added: ‘As soon as you add hot water, the tea releases its flavour beautifully – it’s smooth, clear and packed with colour. It’s the perfect brew for a moment of calm, whether you’re visiting us for a service, a test drive, our Saturday car wash, or just popping in for a chat.

‘It’s all organic, packed locally, and even has South West Nissan branding on it – just another little way we’re showing we care about the details, really.’

South West Nissan has won four Global Awards from the manufacturer for delivering excellent customer service in recent years, most recently in 2024.

Founded in 2014, Kingdom has packed more than 120 million bespoke pyramid tea bags for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Company director Luke Davis said: ‘We were delighted to work with South West Nissan to create a delicious and refreshing tea for everyone to enjoy. The partnership is particularly appropriate because, like South West Nissan, cutting-edge Japanese technology helps us deliver the best for our customers.

‘The team are welcome to drop by any time for a cuppa and a chat – we are neighbours in Wellington after all! Long may our working relationship continue.’